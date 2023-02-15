Nike Vaporfly 3 sneakers: Where to buy, release date, and more explored

Nike has a long history of modeling sneakers and running shoes. Over the years, the label has grown into the number one sportswear brand, and one can easily credit it to its running shoe lineage.

The label has launched countless shoes under its running sub-label, each designed by the industry's most-respectable and knowledgeable minds. These running shoes have been constructed via the latest technologies, so the swoosh label remains at the top.

The swoosh label has unveiled a brand-new sneaker model, dubbed the Nike Vaporfly 3, via their sub-label, Vaporfly. These shoes are all-rounders and can help runners immensely. The Vaporfly 3 "Prototype" colorway of the shoe is slated to be launched via Nike and select retailers on March 6, 2023.

The upcoming Nike Vaporfly 3 "Prototype" sneakers are made for runners to push for their personal best records

Nike introduced the iconic Vaporfly 1 sneaker debuted in 2017, and the silhouette has become one of the most desirable sneaker models of all time. The shoe, since then, has gone under various iterations and makeovers, which have attracted runners globally.

The latest Vaporfly 3 sneaker model succeeds the Vaporfly 2 silhouette and helps runners to cover any running distance. The design's key updates include improved stability, smooth transition, and more energy. The shoe model is also one of the lightest running shoes.

The official press release introduces the latest Vaporfly 3 sneaker model,

"Nike Running serves the future of the sport by designing for all runners — including those who want to push their personal bests to new levels. Enter the Nike Vaporfly 3, updated with continued refinement and improvement to make the leader of the supershoe pack even faster."

Sneaker News @SneakerNews Say hello to the Nike Vaporfly 3 Say hello to the Nike Vaporfly 3 👋 https://t.co/nc4qb6Zu9q

The sneakers have been inspired by the stunning details of the Vaporfly 2. This time, the swoosh label focused on refining the shoe's weight the most. Further updates were added to the design to meet the demands of every distance runner, including improved stability, smooth transition, and high energy returns.

In an official press release, Elliott Heath, swoosh label's Running Senior Footwear Product Manager, comments upon the sneaker model,

“The Prototype colorway of the Vaporfly 3 is again a nod to our development process, where athlete and every day runner feedback critically informs and guides our innovation journey from start to finish."

Sneakerologue @Sneakerologue Nike présente la nouvelle Nike Vaporfly 3 !



Le coloris "Prototype" sortira le 6 Mars Nike présente la nouvelle Nike Vaporfly 3 !Le coloris "Prototype" sortira le 6 Mars https://t.co/PU5EwbmKFQ

The engine of the shoe is the same as Vaporfly 2 and comes with a full-length carbon Fiber Flyplate and the ZooX midsoles. The sneaker model further features a geometric midsole constructed with convex shapes upon the forefoot. These shoes provide stability and comfort to runners.

The model's first colorway, dubbed the Prototype, is designed as a tribute to the swoosh label's long history with running sneakers. The midsoles feature a graphic text on the midsole and are a nod to other Flyknit upper iterations. The shoe model is slated to be released via Nike and select retailers on March 6, 2023.

