Where to buy Nike ZoomX VaporFly NEXT% 2 For Future Me colorway? Price, release date, and more explored

The Oregon-based sportswear giant, Nike, continues to expand its running shoes' foster with the introduction of brand new colorways every day. For its latest foray into the world of running shoes, the label is introducing a new colorway, For Future Me, over its ZoomX VaporFly Next% 2 sneakers.

VaporFly is one of the most exciting silhouettes for fast forefoot strikers from the Swoosh label, and they can get the shoe in this latest colorway to add a flair to their sprint.

The upcoming ZoomX VaporFly Next% 2 For Future Me sneakers have yet to be officially announced. According to the media outlet Hypebeast, the pair will be released soon in the coming weeks on the official e-commerce site of Nike SNKRS.

More about the upcoming Nike ZoomX VaporFly NEXT% 2 For Future Me running sneakers

Upcoming ZoomX VaporFly NEXT% 2 For Future Me running sneakers (Image via Sportskeeda)

The Swoosh label launched its Vaporfly 4% running shoes back in 2016 and claimed that the silhouette would help runners, run 4% faster than their records. The claim sparked interest and hype for the shoe.

The sportswear giant has now released the third generation of Vaporfly. The colorway ''For Future Me'' features an updated mesh upper with a gradient colour scheme that moves from orange to blue in a playful and vibrant manner reminiscent of slushie.

小言 @ko_go_to Nike Running continues to expand its ZoomX VaporFly NEXT% 2 lineup with an all-new “For Future Me” colorway.＞＞



Nike ZoomX VaporFly NEXT% 2 “For Future Me”

Style Code: DZ5222-400

Release Date: 2022

Price: $250



※Official Photos Nike Running continues to expand its ZoomX VaporFly NEXT% 2 lineup with an all-new “For Future Me” colorway.＞＞Nike ZoomX VaporFly NEXT% 2 “For Future Me”Style Code: DZ5222-400Release Date: 2022Price: $250※Official Photos https://t.co/tUJ0XRthRq

The upper is predominantly blue, with red and orange accents scattered throughout. In comparison, there are fewer white finishes on the shoes, as they only cover the midsoles and swooshes, allowing the aforementioned gradient hues to shine and dominate.

Deep reds wrap around the toe boxes and run parallel to the pastel gradient on the sidewalls, adding more color to the mix. The lettering "For Future Me" on the back of the sneaker alludes to the sneakers' title.

The sneakers design is rounded out with multi-colored all-over print sockliners. In terms of technology, the shoe has an updated engineered mesh upper, which is an improvement over the previous 4% model's Vaporweave material.

dopekiksyo @dopekiksyo Official Photos of the Nike ZoomX VaporFly NEXT% 2 “For Future Me” bit.ly/2M4HXbq Official Photos of the Nike ZoomX VaporFly NEXT% 2 “For Future Me” bit.ly/2M4HXbq https://t.co/xw7WGW3kHz

The shoe's sole unit is made up of a traditional ZoomX cushioned midsole and a full-length carbon plate, which prepares the runners for forward motion. The ZoomX foam is the most responsive and lightest midsole made by the sportswear behemoth. Multiple reinforcements have been added in high wear areas to increase durability.

The Nike ZoomX VaporFly NEXT% 2 For Future Me running sneakers can be availed on the official e-commerce site of Nike SNKRS and at select retailers for a retail price of $250 in the coming weeks.

In other news, Nike will continue its collaboration with the fashion label Ambush. The dynamic duo will release two new colorways of the iconic Air Adjust Force silhouette, namely "Summit White and Black" and "Black and Psychic Purple." The collaborative offering can be availed at a retail price of $210, starting August 19, 2022 at SNKRS.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far

Edited by Vinay Agrawal