Nike Zoom Pegasus 40 "Familia" sneakers: Where to get, price, release date, and more details explored

Nike began its journey as a footwear label in 1964, with the launch of track field running shoe, Moon Shoe. Since its launch, the label has continued to evolve and technologically advance the running shoe silhouettes. One of the Swoosh label's most successful running sneaker lineages is Pegasus, and the latest variant of the model is Zoom Pegasus 40.

The latest makeover to make an appearance is the Zoom Pegasus 90 "Familia," which gives a nod to the ongoing Latin Heritage Month, that falls between September 15, 2023 and October 15, 2023. The silhouette is clad in multiple colors and is likely to come across as immediately eye-catching to sneakerheads.

The Zoom Pegasus 40 "Familia" sneakers are slated to be released via the official e-commerce site of Nike, the SNKRS app, and select retailers on September 27, 2023, at a retail price of $130.

The upcoming Nike Zoom Pegasus 40 "Familia" sneakers celebrate the Latin Heritage Month

Nike has been a constant champion when to comes to celebrating heritages, and one of the month recognized by the label is Hispanic Heritage Month. The month recognizes the heritage and rich culture of Latin American countries. The latest sneaker to honor the festivities is the themed-footwear Pegasus 40 "Familia."

After the Swoosh label previously released "Somos Familia" and "La Familia" pack in 2022, the label has renewed its festivities with Zoom Pegasus 40 "Familia." The special-edition sneaker comes clad in a Pinksicle and Stadium Green color scheme.

The Pegasus sneaker model was debuted in 1983 by Nike, and the lineage has been opted for by many athletes. The latest "Familia" sneaker's upper is constructed out of breathable mesh material. Further, the sneaker's beige base contrasts with the Pinksicle piping upon the entire upper. The official Swoosh label's site introduces the sneaker model as:

"Spontaneous and full of rhythm, the Air Zoom Pegasus 40 x Familia celebrates young Latinas everywhere who unapologetically move to the beat of their own drums. Layered textiles showcase your multi-dimensionality. Vibrant colors deliver festival energy. And the Peg’s familiar, just-for-you feel (and springy ride) lets your cadence shine."

Moreover, the running sneakers offer dual cushioning, roomy forefoot, and road-ready traction. The official swoosh label site introduces the quality of the sneaker model, noting:

"A springy ride for every run, the Peg's familiar, just-for-you feel returns to help you accomplish your goals. This version has the same responsiveness and neutral support you love but with improved comfort in those sensitive areas of your foot, like the arch and toes."

On the pink piping, the shoe is given multiple green accents, which add a strong sense of playfulness. The green accents are added upon the profile swooshes, inner mesh lining, and outsoles. The pink hue is then added on the tongues, the plain cotton laces, and the tongue tags.

The branding of the sneaker is added with the "Familia" lettering upon the heels, graphic insoles, and the tongue tag. Meanwhile, the sock liners of the shoes are given a graphic and whimsical print.

More hues are added into the mix with pops of yellow, baby blue, and red hues. The yellow doily-like loops are added upon the toe, and the profile swooshes are done in a translucent green hue. The look is finished off with half green and half gum rubber outsoles.