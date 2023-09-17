5 best films to watch for Hispanic Heritage Month

The United States has begun its annual celebrations for Hispanic Heritage Month to commemorate the traditions, contributions, and histories of Latin Americans to American heritage and culture. As a result, cinema lovers have another reason to look into films from Hispanic countries such as Spain, Mexico, the Caribbean, and Central and South America.

Hispanic Heritage Month is observed over a period of 30 days, from September 15, 2023, to October 15, 2023. As we delve into this year's celebration, let us look at five films that should not miss your must-watch list.

Five Hispanic films to watch for Hispanic Heritage Month 2023

1) Gloria

Country: Chile

Directed by Sebastián Lelio, Gloria is a heartwarming film that follows a 58-year-old divorcee named Gloria Cumplido (Paulina García) who discovers freedom and love in the bustling nightlife of Santiago, Chile. Coming alive with a powerful narrative to deal with the stigma of old age in women, the film brought Paulina García a Silver Bear for the Best Actress Award at the 63rd Berlin International Film Festival.

The synopsis of the movie reads,

"A story set in Santiago and centered on Gloria, a free-spirited older woman, and the realities of her whirlwind relationship with a former naval officer whom she meets out in the clubs."

A remake of the film by Lelio, titled Gloria Bell, starring Julianne Moore, was released in 2018.

2) La Llorona

Country: Guatemala

A powerful exploration of Guatemala's painful history and the lingering ghosts of the past, La Llorona from Guatemala is another Hispanic hit. Directed by Jayro Bustamante, it is a haunting, politically charged thriller that features María Mercedes Coroy from the famed Black Panther: Wakanda Forever, where she plays Namor's mother.

The synopsis of the movie on IMDb reads,

"An aging paranoid war criminal, protected by his faithful wife, faces death while being haunted by the ghosts of his past."

La Llorona won the Best Foreign Language Film award from the National Board of Review and the Boston Society of Film Critics.

3) Official Competition

Country: Spain

Based on the real-life story of the competition between two brothers, Gastón Duprat and Mariano Cohn directed the film, which stars Penélope Cruz, Antonio Banderas, and Oscar Martínez. Official Competition has a rating of 96% with 151 reviews on Rotten Tomatoes, and the synopsis on IMDb says,

"A wealthy businessman hires a famous filmmaker to help make a smash hit film."

The film takes a humorous look behind the scenes of a film-making competition and further delves into the vanity and eccentricities of the industry.

4) The Colors of the Mountain

Country: Colombia

The Colors of the Mountain makes for one of the best films out of Colombia to reach the 84th Academy Awards for Best Foreign Language Film. The coming-of-age story has been directed by Carlos César Arbeláez and premiered at the San Sebastian Film Festival.

IMDb offers a brief storyline for the movie, which features Genaro Aristizábal, Natalia Cuéllar, Hernán Méndez, Hernán Mauricio Ocampo, and Nolberto Sánchez.

"Manuel dreams of being a goalkeeper and ventures into a minefield to rescue his new ball."

Set against the backdrop of rural Colombia, this Hispanic movie has been rated a whopping 100% on Rotten Tomatoes.

5) Y tu mamá también

Country: Mexico

Lastly, the film from Mexico that has made the top lists of films in the road genre has been directed by Alfonso Cuarón and stars Gael García Bernal (The Motorcycle Diaries) and Diego Luna (Rogue One: A Star Wars Story). Y tu mamá también translates to And Your Mother Too and is based on the complexities of friendship and desire.

"Led by a triumvirate of terrific performances, Alfonso Cuarón's free-spirited road trip through Mexico is a sexy and wistful hymn to the fleetingness of youth."

Y tu mamá también takes viewers on a thought-provoking journey of self-discovery and sensuality as the two friends embark on a road trip with an older woman (Maribel Verdú).

Hispanic Heritage Month calls for observation with cinematic gems from Mexico, Guatemala, Chile, Colombia, and Spain, among others, to pull in the attention and respect towards Latin communities that are long overdue.