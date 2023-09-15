Song Joong-ki, Han Hyo-joo, Youn Yuh-jung, & more confirmed to attend 2023 Busan International Film Festival

The 28th Busan International Film Festival revealed the list of actors who will be lining up for Actors House for this year, and the roster is teeming with talent. The names include Song Joong-ki who was last seen in Reborn Rich, Han Hyo-joo seen recently in Moving, veteran actor Youn Yuh-jung who won Best Supporting Actress at the 93rd American Academy Awards for the 2020 film Minari, and renowned Korean-American writer and actor John Cho.

The Busan International Film Festival Actors House is a special talk program established in 2021, where actors in the contemporary film industry are invited to take a look back at their careers as they discuss their work and never-heard-before anecdotes.

209 titles will be viewed at this year's Busan International Film Festival

A list of honorable names has been revealed to attend the Festival this year. These names include Chinese actress Fan BingBing, and acclaimed filmmakers Mohsen Makhmalbaf, Luc Besson, Hirokazu Kore-eda, Bertrand Bonello, Ryusuke Hamaguchi, and Lee Isaac Chung.

As for film selections, 209 titles (including 80 world premieres) will be viewed using 25 screens across four theatres. While this was enough in raising anticipation and intrigue among film enthusiasts and attendees, the hype was further fueled by rolling out impressive trailers for films and documentaries.

Some titles from the sea full of works to be screened at the Festival are Because I Hate Korea (opening film), The Movie Emperor (closing film), The Scavenger of Dreams, Dogman, Adagio, and Dear Jinri.

Moreover, popular Korean series like The Glory, Moving, and Little Women have also been nominated under various categories for the 2023 Asia Content Awards & Global OTT Awards, where Moving - the latest superhero series - alone is a nominee under six categories.

The 28th Busan International Film Festival is one of the biggest celebrations of cinema in the world, and this year's edition is slated to commence on October 4 at 7 pm KST and continue till October 13.

More on the Festival

It was recently revealed that Extraordinary Attorney Woo lead Park Eun-bin will be seen alongside Taxi Driver's Lee Je-hoon hosting the opening ceremony of the 2023 Busan International Film Festival which is set to be held in October 2023 on the premises of the Busan Cinema Centre Outdoor theater.

Fans of the duo are thrilled to see the stars unite after last working together in the 2014 drama Secret Door.

The Busan International Film Festival or BIFF, founded in 1996, has held a special place among Asia's reputed festivals of cinema and takes place annually in Haeundae-gu, Busan, South Korea.