Dear M star Park Hye-soo makes 1st public appearance post bullying scandal at BIFF 2022

Dear M star Park Hye-soo marked her first public appearance post-bullying scandal at the '27th Busan International Film Festival’, also known as BIFF 2022.

On Sunday, October 9, 2022, Park Hye-soo attended the press screening for the film The Dream Songs alongside director Jo Hyun-chul, and co-star Kim Si-eun at the '27th Busan International Film Festival’. The actress opened up about her comeback after a brief hiatus due to the bullying scandal and expressed her joy at finally meeting her fans.

For those who are unaware, Park Hye-soo was accused of being a school bully in February 2021. She categorically denied all of the allegations at the time and announced an indefinite hiatus.

Park Hye-soo reveals she is working on settling the bullying scandal issue

Park Hye-soo began by saying she was delighted to see her fans after such a long time before boldly addressing the school bullying scandal. She stated that she is working hard to resolve the issue without evading it and asked for fans' patience in this matter. She said:

“If you could be a little more patient, I'll lay out every detail of it after everything settles."

For those unversed, on February 20, an anonymous netizen “X” uploaded a post on an online community titled “How can I let people know that I was bullied by a female celebrity in school when I don’t have any evidence?”.

The anonymous source stated that they were bullied by a female actor known for her goody two-shoes persona. "X" revealed that this actress threw their lunch box and forced them to cut their hair. Fans began to suspect Park Hye-soo was the actress in question. However, "X" deleted the post and refused to comment further on the matter.

Another anonymous netizen, claiming to be the My Shy Boss actress' classmate "A," accused the actress of school bullying and expressed hope that she would pay for her sins on February 21, last year.

“A” accused the actress of slapping them and cursing at their father. According to them, "A" expected the Dear M actress to apologise, but she did not acknowledge them at their reunion party.

Accuser “A” revealed she was bullied by the actress throughout their school days. They also claimed that the My Shy Boss actress used to beat up her friends and intentionally mistreat people.

Another classmate joined in and accused the actress of being a school bully and harassing fellow students. Accuser "B" chastised the actress and her management team for deleting comments and articles, telling them to accept her history as a school bully.

Soon after, her agency issued a statement denying the allegations of school bullying.

The agency stated that they investigated the school bullying controversy and discovered, through research and evidence, that the accusations were false and intended to smear her reputation. They also stated that they will take strict legal action against such slandering.

Shortly after, accuser “X” clarified that they were not referring to the Dear M actress and also revealed that the real accuser had reached out to them and apologised for their mistakes.

More about Park Hye-soo’s film

The talented actress graced the ‘27th Busan International Film Festival’ for her first independent film, The Dream Songs, directed by Jo Hyun-chul, who has previously worked on films like Romance in Seoul and Rustle. The film is a coming-of-age story about two high school students, one of whom is played by the Dear M actress alongside co-actor Kim Si-eun.

In terms of the film, she revealed that she wasn't in the right mental or emotional state before agreeing for the project. But, she was won over by the film's story, and made memories she will never forget. She said:

“I could feel everyone involved was pouring their hearts into this film”.

The Dream Songs is actress's first Korean film and fourth overall.

