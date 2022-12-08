Nike’s Brazil 2022 FIFA World Cup kit: Where to buy, price, release date, and more explored

Nike has launched a full-fledged Federation kit collection for the 2022 FIFA World Cup. The Oregon-based sportswear label decided to celebrate the FIFA World Cup in Qatar by releasing away and home kits for the national football team alongside 12 other represented countries. Under this lineup, Nike launched a vibrant jersey kit for the Brazilian national team.

The swoosh label launched the 2022 Brazilian collection to embody vibrant audacity. The jersey kit was released ahead of the FIFA World Cup on September 15, 2022, via Nike, the SNKRS app, and select retailers for members only. Following this, a general release was followed on Wednesday, September 21, 2022.

The Nike 2022 Brazilian Men’s National Football Team collection highlights the onça-pintada knit patterns and print designs on both kits

The recently released Nike 2022 Brazilian Men’s National Football Team kit embodies vibrant audacity (Image via Nike)

The FIFA World Cup kickstarted on November 20 in Qatar, making it the first Middle Eastern country to hold such a prestigious football event. As mentioned earlier, this year's Brazilian collection embodies vibrant audacity, as the bold, redesigned 2022 football team collection highlights the culture of Nike and its innovation.

Furthermore, it celebrates the youthful diversity and rich culture of the Brazilian federation. In an official press release, the sportswear brand introduces the Brazil federation kit of 2022 as:

"The 2022 Brazilian collection embodies vibrant audacity. This attitude, a balance of national pride and youth culture, is highlighted in the unique onça-pintada knit patterns of the home kit and print on the away kit sleeves. The onça-pintada—or jaguar—is a ubiquitous national symbol of spirit and grit and reflects the Brazilian team’s style of play."

The home kit and away kit are clad in a Dynamic Yellow/ Green Spark/ Paramount Blue color scheme. Moreover, the entire collection features hidden symbols that are all associated with the Brazilian culture, such as the national flag is featured upon the home kit's front placket. More details, including a "Garra Brasileira" treatment, are added upon the inner back of the shirt.

The Garra Brasileria, aka Brazilian Grit, is a reference to the nation's resilience which is doubled as a reference to the claw of the onça-pintada. Talking about the collection pieces, Scott Dixon, the vice president of Global Men's Football, says:

“Our new team collections represent the latest example of how we serve athletes with pinnacle product innovation from Pitch to Street. With 5 billion fans across the globe, no other sport brings people together more than football. That’s why we’re committed to bringing our best to the world’s biggest stage and building the most joyful football community ever.”

The collection combines digital design and proprietary sports science with the spirit of the nation. In addition, the home and away kits are constructed out of Dri-FIT ADV, which is the swoosh labels' pinnacle apparel material platform. The training and match kits combine the comprehensive computational design with rigorous data based on a 4D model to create a lightweight and cutting-edge model.

The jersey kits are seamless and come engineered pixel by pixel with precise reinforcement. As the home and away kits vent for distraction-free play, they feature fluid cut lines that match throughout the shorts and shirts. Moreover, the collection pieces are made with recycled polyester, which is more than 75% of the amount usually used in the brand's products.

The kits were released to the public on September 21, 2022, and are now available at StockX for around $80.

