Nike SB Dunk Low Orange Label "Grey Gum" sneakers: Where to buy, price, and more explored

Nike is currently the number one sportswear label globally and has retained its position for a long time. The brand unveiled several high-end collaboration makeovers, GRs, and PEs in its iconic shoe styles, including Air Force 1 and Air Max 1, which marked their respective 40th and 35th anniversaries.

As 2023 moves along, the swoosh brand is paying a small homage to its well-known and beloved Dunk Model. As the brand continues to give the sneaker model new designs, it appears that the first half of 2023 will be Dunk-centric. However, the most recent redesign, which is a part of the classic Orange Label line, is very significant.

The Nike SB Dunk Low Orange Label has appeared in the "Grey Gum" colorway. The swoosh label is yet to provide an official release date. However, according to media outlet Hypebeast, the pair will be released via Nike, SNKRS, and select skate shops in the coming months of 2023.

The upcoming Nike SB Dunk Low Orange Label "Grey Gum" sneakers will come clad in Wolf Grey and White hues

The swoosh label debuted its Dunk silhouette as a basketball shoe in 1985. The Peter Moore-designed famous sneaker model was quickly accepted into the sneaker community since both sneakerheads and their partners in the collaboration recognized the sneaker's potential to be covered in a variety of color-blocking schemes.

The sneaker model is one of the most desired pairs in the sneaker sphere and continues to show up in new color schemes and iterations even after three decades of debut. The sneaker model was re-iterated in 2002 as it gained the attention of the skateboarding community.

The shoe model was developed for the skateboarding community as part of the swoosh label's skateboarding sub-label, dubbed the SB Dunk. The official swoosh label site introduces the SB model and wrote:

"From backboards to skateboards, the influence of the Nike Dunk is undeniable. Although introduced as a basketball shoe in 1985, its flat and grippy soles were perfect for a neglected sports community—skaters. Uncovering a subculture craving creativity as much as function, the Dunk released decades of countless colourways that continue to capture the soul of skaters from coast to coast."

The latest model is a part of the 2023 Orange Label lineup, one of Nike SB's staple product offerings. The SB Dunk Low "Grey Gum" model features the iconic Orange Label tongue logo.

The upper part of the sneaker comes constructed out of leather material. Most of the uppers are clad in a "Wolf Grey" hue. The tongue and laces have a tonal color applied to them. On both the lateral and medial sides of the leather swooshes, a plain white color is added.

The stitched midsoles and heel tabs also have a continuous white color. With orange, another tone is added to the color scheme and contrasts with the tongues and lace aglets. Rubber outsoles with a gum finish round out the appearance.

The pair is rumored to go on sale in 2023 at a suggested retail price of $110.

