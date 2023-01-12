Nike Dunk Low "Clear Jade" sneakers: Where to buy, price, and more explored

Nike has retained the top spot in the sportswear industry throughout 2022 and plans to do so in 2023.

The sportswear behemoth is recognized for releasing iconic silhouettes on a regular basis throughout the year. The brand received a lot of attention when it marked the 40th anniversary of its Air Force 1 form in 2022. However, the Dunk Low silhouette has emerged as the front-runner in 2023.

Numerous updates to the Dunk 2023 collection have been revealed by the swoosh label, with the most recent being the "Clear Jade." Although Nike is yet to announce when the Dunk Low "Clear Jade" will be released to the public, media publications such as Sole Retriever and Sneaker News have reported that the shoes will be available for purchase on Nike.com, the SNKRS app, and at select shops in the fall of 2023.

The upcoming Nike Dunk Low "Clear Jade" sneakers feature a two-toned color pattern

Peter Moore, a sneaker industry veteran, created and introduced the Nike Dunk Low silhouette in 1985 as a basketball shoe. The basketball shoe is still available in a range of colorways after more than three decades due to its popularity and endless design options.

The silhouette has been in the spotlight since its debut, and the official swoosh label website explains why:

“From backboards to skateboards, the influence of the Nike Dunk is undeniable. Although introduced as a basketball shoe in 1985. Uncovering a subculture craving creativity as much as function, Dunk released decades of countless colorways that continue to capture the soul of skaters from coast to coast.”

The Clear Jade is the most recent iteration of the Dunk low profile, with a two-toned style reminiscent of the original. White leather tops the silhouette's upper.

A white underlay can be seen on the collars, vamps, and side panels. The Jade-colored lacing system overlays, mudguards, and heel overlays stand out against the white upper. The remainder of the sneaker consists of typical details like a perforated toe box, matching laces, and profiled Nike Swoosh logos.

The Nike Dunk Low is rumored to drop in Fall 2023 via Nike, SNKRS, and select retailers at $110 in men's sizes.

More about the Dunk Low and its relevance in the sneaker industry

The sneaker has captured the eye of both customers and other companies, resulting in a plethora of colorways including GRs, PEs, and collabs. Some of the hues, like Panda, became culturally significant and drove up demand for sneakers in general.

Because of its popularity in fields other than basketball, such as skateboarding, streetwear, and lifestyle labels, other variations of the retro silhouette have been created. For instance, who can forget the wildly popular 2002 SB Dunk silhouette?

In addition to SB Dunk, the model has been reissued in mid-top, high-top, remastered, and low-top variants, with the latter receiving the aforementioned "Clear Jade" makeover.

