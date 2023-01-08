Nike Dunk Low "Gorge Green" sneakers: Where to buy, price, and more explored

Nike, the Beaverton, Oregon-based athleisure and footwear behemoth, had a very successful year in 2022, maintaining its number-one position as a sportswear label. The swoosh brand released multiple iconic silhouettes throughout the year, but they primarily focused on the 40th anniversary of the Air Force 1 sneaker model.

As we move forward into 2023, the swoosh brand will be releasing new sneakers in addition to its classic silhouettes, including the Dunk. The swoosh label plans to make 2023 a Dunk-centric year, following 2022's Air Force 1-centric focus. Multiple images of redesigned Nike Dunks, including one with a "Gorge Green" upper, have been released by the swoosh brand.

An official release date for the Dunk Low "Gorge Green" hasn't been announced by the swoosh label yet, however, according to the media outlets Sole Retriever, Sneaker News, and Hypebeast, the pair will be released via Nike, SNKRS, and select retailers in Spring 2023.

The upcoming Nike Dunk Low "Gorge Green" sneakers will feature midnight navy swooshes

The upcoming Nike Dunk Low "Gorge Green" sneakers feature midnight navy swooshes and a white base (Image via Nike)

The Peter Moore-designed Dunk Low silhouette debuted back in 1985 as a basketball silhouette. Due to the cut's limitless design possibilities, the silhouette has skyrocketed in popularity, capturing the attention of both consumers and designers.

Various partnerships have resulted in a rainbow of colorways for the silhouette. As a result of colorways like Panda, the silhouette is now a staple in many closets. Numerous subcultures, including skateboarding, streetwear, and lifestyle, have come to accept and even embrace the sneaker model over time.

The shoe was also re-released as an SB Dunk model under Nike's skateboarding sub-label. The sneaker model has been in the spotlight since its debut, and the official website explains its history as follows:

“From backboards to skateboards, the influence of the Nike Dunk is undeniable. Although introduced as a basketball shoe in 1985. Uncovering a subculture craving creativity as much as function, Dunk released decades of countless colorways that continue to capture the soul of skaters from coast to coast.”

JustFreshKicks @JustFreshKicks Official Look at the upcoming Nike Dunk Low “Gorge Green” Official Look at the upcoming Nike Dunk Low “Gorge Green” 🌲 https://t.co/DHJBqx0sjf

Dunk has undergone a number of redesigns beyond the SB model, including a variety of mid-top, high-top, remastered, and low-top versions. The latter is being re-released, but with a modern "Gorge Green" makeover. The Dunk Low "Gorge Green" sneakers will be available in 2023, alongside other colorways such as "Year of the Rabbit," "Noble Green," "White and Team Gold," and others.

The Dunk Low colorways are expected to dominate the market throughout 2023, with the "Gorge Green" colorway following in the footsteps of the 2022-released Air Jordan 1 High and Air Force 1 Low.

The upper of the sneakers is constructed of leather, which is white at its base. The medial panels, the back, and the vamp are all adorned with white leather. Overlays of lush green cover the toe boxes, eyelets, and heel tabs, drawing attention to the white base color.

Another hue is added to the mix with midnight navy swooshes over both the sneaker profiles. The look is finished off with white midsoles and green rubber outsoles. The sneakers are rumored to be released via Nike in 2023 for $110.

Poll : 0 votes