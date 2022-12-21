Nike Dunk Low "Noble Green" sneakers: Where to buy and more explored

Nike, the sportswear giant, has constantly paid special attention its classic silhouettes such as Air Force, Air Max, and Dunks throughout the years. In 2022, however, central attention was paid to Air Force 1, which celebrated its 40th anniversary.

Now, as we approach the New Year, the swoosh label is planning to expand its Dunk lineage, as it has already revealed multiple colorways for the model. The swoosh label is marking the Dunk Low silhouette as its cornerstone silhouette for the first half of 2023 and will continue to capitalize on the Dunk Low's trend amongst sneakerheads.

The latest colorway to appear in the sneakersphere over Dunk Low is the "Noble Green." A release date for the Nike Dunk Low "Noble Green" hasn't been announced by the swoosh label.

However, according to multiple sites such as - Hypebeast, Sneaker News, and Kicks On Fire - the silhouette is slated to be launched in early 2023. It will be launched on Nike's website the SNKRS app, and select retailers.

Nike Dunk Low "Noble Green" sneakers, are reminiscent of Peter Moore's “Brazil” colorway

The upcoming Nike Dunk Low "Noble Green" sneakers is reminiscent of the Peter Moore-designed silhouette’s “Brazil” colorway (Image via Sportskeeda)

The swoosh label debuted the Dunk Low silhouette in 1985 and has maintained relevancy within the sneaker sphere. The 37-year-old silhouette has received a lot of attention in the sneaker community from both labels and sneakerheads. Most of the attention received by the sneaker model has been due to its distinctive color schemes and multiple timeless collaborations.

Over the years, the silhouette has been constructed out of multiple materials, the most common of which includes leather and suede. The most iconic, however, according to sneakerheads, are the 1985-released Peter Moore-designed OG sneakers. The official site introduces the story of the OG Dunk Low silhouette,

“From backboards to skateboards, the influence of the Nike Dunk is undeniable. Although introduced as a basketball shoe in 1985, its flat and grippy soles were perfect for ... skaters. Uncovering a subculture craving creativity as much as function, the Dunk released decades of countless colorways that continue to capture the soul.”

The shoe has been a part of many communities such as - basketball, skateboarding, and casual streetwear. The latest colorway, dubbed the "Noble Green," is reminiscent of a color scheme fitting for the University of Oregon or the previously revealed Brazil colorway.

The sneakers come clad in a 'Sail/Opti Yellow/Picante Red/Noble Green' color scheme. The shoes' upper comes constructed out of tumbled leather material.

The sail hue covers the toe box and heel, which contrasts with the Noble Green overlays of Swooshes and heel tabs in rough suede material. The Opti Yellow hue is accentuated over the midfoot base to disturb the otherwise two-toned color scheme.

Wheat-hued laces are added to the design to create a retro and aged effect. A picante red swoosh branding is added over the tongue tag. The look is finished off with the white midsoles and signature titular green hues over the rubber outsoles.

One can avail the Nike Dunk Low "Noble Green" sneakers on the official e-commerce site of Nike, the SNKRS app, and select retailers at the beginning of 2023.

