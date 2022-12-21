Nike Air Jordan 1 Low SE Craft "Taupe Haze" sneakers: Where to buy, price and more explored

Nike and its sub-label alongside Michael Jordan have been revealing multiple sneaker makeovers as the New Year approaches. The swoosh label alongside Michael Jordan's eponymous label continues to provide the first look of their 2023 releases. One of the most frequent silhouettes to make on the list is the Air Jordan 1 Low.

As the silhouette approaches its 40th anniversary, the label is focusing on the sneaker model and its multiple iterations. The model will be released in a plethora of new colorways, which will continue to be released throughout the first half of 2023.

The latest colorway to be revealed by the swoosh label is the Air Jordan 1 Low SE Craft "Taupe Haze" color scheme. An official release date for the sneakers hasn't been announced by the swoosh label yet. However, according to media outlet, Sole Retriever, the pair will be released in men's sizes in Spring 2023 at the official Nike website.

Nike Air Jordan 1 Low SE Craft "Taupe Haze" sneakers are clad in earthy tones with a deconstructed aesthetic

The collaboration between the basketball world and the sneaker sphere can be traced back to 1984. It was then that the Beaverton, Oregon label collaborated with legendary Hall of Famer and pro basketball legend Michael Jordan. The duo signed a lifetime deal with the label and launched a legendary sneaker lineage.

While pro-basketball players have faced several obstacles to reach the pinnacle of success and fame, the label's sneaker-line with Jordan's label has only gained newer heights in popularity.

JustFreshKicks @JustFreshKicks Official Look at a new Air Jordan 1 Low “Inside Out” in Brown and Tan Official Look at a new Air Jordan 1 Low “Inside Out” in Brown and Tan https://t.co/9tm98Rhy4l

The Nike Air Jordan 1 Low has been revealed in a slew of new colorways and multiple makeovers. These include the "Concord" "Black Toe," "UNC to Chicago," "Ice Blue," and "SNKRS Day Korea" which are all set to release in 2023. The swoosh label has now unveiled a "Taupe Haze" colorway over the Air Jordan 1 Low SE Craft, which comes clad in earthy tones.

The SE Craft line has made its way across a number of Jumpman silhouettes such as Air Jordan 2, Air Jordan 4, Air Jordan 5, and now Air Jordan 1. The AJ1 silhouette was first revealed back in July 2022. The silhouette was added in the lineage for brighter and warmer seasons.

小言 @ko_go_to For the early months of 2023, Jordan Brand will be releasing another Air Jordan 1 Low “Inside Out” colorway.＞＞



Air Jordan 1 Low “Inside Out”

Style Code: DN1635-200

Release Date: 2023

Air Jordan 1 Low "Inside Out"

Style Code: DN1635-200

Release Date: 2023

Price: $120

The shoe comes clad in a Taupe Haze/Mint Foam/Celestial Gold/Fossil Stone/Sail color scheme. The upper of the shoe is constructed out of suede material, which is supple and smooth to the touch. The base of the shoe is clad in an earthy taupe haze hue, which is wrapped around both the medial and lateral sidewalls.

A contrasting shade of the fossil stone hits the laces and vamp A flair is added to the designs with the Celestial Gold tone accentuated upon the swoosh logos on both medial and lateral sides and a nylon tongue. The sneakers are further accented with mint foam hits to make it an eye-catching design.

One can avail the Nike Air Jordan 1 Low SE Craft "Taupe Haze" sneakers in men's sizes in the spring of 2023 via Nike, SNKRS, and select retailers both online and in-stores at $120

