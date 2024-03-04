Nike SB Stefan Janoski " Rugged Orange" sneakers: Everything we know so far

Another new colorway is coming from Nike SB Stefan Janoski lineup in orange colorway. The professional skateboarder Stefan Janoski crafted this shoe in 2009, incorporating all the requirements of skateboarders.

The sneakers are decked up in an orange tint, underscoring quirky aesthetics while their simple demeanor seamlessly strikes poise. The sneakers incorporate half Nike logo with co-branding at the tongue and the insole.

The official release date is yet to be released while some media outlets like the SNKRDUNK and similar other outlets reported that these sneakers are slated to be released in 2024 with a price tag of $95.

More details on Nike SB Stefan Janoski "Rugged Orange" sneakers

Nike SB Stefan Janoski is one of the minimalistic and sober silhouettes of the brand. The SB lineup was mostly seen at the Nike Dunk models and after a certain period when the popularity of the shoes was depreciating, the designers implemented them in this lineup.

In 2009, professional skateboarder Stefan Janoski designed these sneakers, crafted with the requirements of the skateboarders. The brand introduced the Nike SB Stefan Janoski shoes:

"Coming in hot after a year of R&R (research and redesign), the Janoski continues the journey of Stefan's signature skateboarding line. The skate-specific tread helps deliver great boardfeel and flick. A re-engineered upper helps give you better fit and comfort, opening the door to next-level performance."

The upcoming Nike Sb Stefan Janoski sneaker is dressed in a rugged orange color, underscoring the quirky aesthetics. The suede upper, one of the notable features, enhances the modish appeal while the white rubber sole unit ensures comfort to the wearers.

The platform midsole is infused with a zoom air cushioning system, offering better responsive and off-the-ground sensation. A slender lining at the midsole upgrades the modish look further while keeping the whole silhouette a minimalistic one.

On the upper, the panels are secured with light orange piping, adding contrast to the monochrome color palette. The white swoosh is etched at the lateral part, designed in half illustration. The insole is accented in a wooden color with Nike branding etched.

The Stefan Janoski branding can be seen on the tongue while the slender lace closure finishes off the look. The official release date is not announced yet. However, according to the Sneaker News, it will be released in 2024 with a price tag of $95.