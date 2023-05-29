Nike Vaporfly 3 "Eliud Kipchoge" sneakers: Where to get, price, and more details explored

Nike has a long history of preparing iconic, technically advanced running sneakers to its customers. In fact, the Swoosh label's first shoe, dubbed the Moon Shoe, was a running sneaker. Since then, the sportswear brand has continued to stand up to its name as a footwear genius by launching more iconic sneakers.

One of the latest running shoe to be launched by the label is Vaporfly 3, which will now be available in a "EK" makeover as a nod to the athlete Eliud Kipchoge's 5K win in Paris 20 years ago. The upcoming Vaporfly 3 boasts a lineage for an all-rounded athlete.

An official release date for the Vaporfly 3 "Eliud Kipchoge" sneakers hasn't been announced by the Swoosh label yet. However, according to the media outlet Sneaker News, the pair will be released via the official e-commerce site of Nike, the SNKRS app, and select retailers soon in 2023 at a price of $250.

The Nike Vaporfly 3 "Eliud Kipchoge" sneakers give a nod to the runner's 5k win in Paris from 20 years ago

Eliud Kipchoge is a Kenyan long-distance runner who specialized in the 5000-meter distance. He has been regarded as one of the greatest marathon runners ever and holds the world record for the marathon win. Eliud is also the Swoosh label's marquee runner and has pushed the boundaries of what people thought could be accomplished within the running sport.

The elite runner has held many title wins and has broken many records over the years, including his legendary 13-minute 5K win at the 9th IAAF World Championships in 2003. While shattering the course records and norms of running marathon, Eliud Kipchoge was wearing Nike Zoom Miller running shoes, which were clad in a special red and white color scheme.

Now, reminiscing the special moment, the Swoosh label is giving their Vaporfly 3 running shoes the same color scheme. The Vaporfly 3 sneakers have been in the global market for almost two months and have continued to capture the hearts of runners globally. The sneaker model helps runners cover any distance without problems.

Compared to the Vaporfly 2, the sneaker is weighted less and has improved stability. As such, the runner can feel smooth transition with less energy absorption.

The official press release introduces the latest Vaporfly 3 running shoe model as follows:

"Nike Running serves the future of the sport by designing for all runners — including those who want to push their personal bests to new levels. Enter the Nike Vaporfly 3, updated with continued refinement and improvement to make the leader of the supershoe pack even faster."

For the latest Eliud Kipchoge version, the shoe features branding details such as the "EK" initials lettering upon the tongue tags and the sockliners. The date for the event held 20 years ago in Paris is also added upon the right sockliners of the sneakers. To give a nod to the Kenyan long-distance runner, a quote has been added on the left sock liner. Moreover, the signature of the runner has been stamped onto the sneaker's midsoles.

