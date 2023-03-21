Nike Vapormax 2023 Flyknit "Baltic Blue" sneakers: Release date, price, and more explored

Nike, the Beaverton, Oregon-based sportswear giant has maintained its number-one position as we step into 2023. The label has had a successful year so far as it released new sneaker models according to consumer requirements and gave its old classic silhouettes iconic makeovers.

The label has introduced sneaker models such as JA 1, Air Max 270 Go, and more. Now, adding to its running sneaker catalog, the swoosh label is introducing Vapormax 2023 Flyknit, which will debut in April 2023, according to the rumors. After previously unveiling a black/white makeover for the silhouette, the brand has unveiled a vibrant "Baltic Blue" makeover next.

An official release date for the Vapormax Flyknit 2023 "Baltic Blue" sneakers hasn't been announced by the swoosh label yet. However, according to Sneaker News, the pair will be released on the official e-commerce site of Nike, SNKRS, and select retailers on May 18, 2023. It is important to note that the date is tentative and subject to change.

The upcoming Nike Vapormax 2023 Flyknit "Baltic Blue" sneakers are made for running

The upcoming Nike Vapormax 2023 Flyknit "Baltic Blue" sneakers are made for running in style in vibrant hues (Image via Sportskeeda)

Nike kickstarted its iconic Air Vapormax sneaker lineage in March 2017 and completely modified the running shoe game. The shoe model became the first-ever Air Max model to not make use of foam or rubber material in the sole unit. Since its inception in 2017, Air Vapormax has managed to gather the attention of runners worldwide. The official site introduces Air Vapormax technology,

"After the 7-year journey from ideation to release, the Air VaporMax represents a new era in Nike innovation. To truly capture the feeling of 'running on air,' the designers restructured the Air unit to be attached directly to the upper. As you step down, each lug gets pushed into the Air unit, ramping up the pressure."

The site further explained,

"Then, as you step off, the pressure releases creating springy bounce with superior flexibility. Made for runners, the futuristic technology was quickly adopted by the street, bringing this light-as-air feeling to the masses."

The model has been upgraded each year after its release, with the most recent being the Vapormax 2021 Flyknit model. This year, the swoosh label is expanding its catalog by adding Vapormax 2023 to its list. The latest sneaker model is reminiscent of the 2020 and OG 2017 counterparts.

The shoe model features forefoot-placed mudguards, a heightened heel counter, added quarters, and a toned-down rubberized shielding at the heel. All of these combine to give sneakers a much more modern outlook.

mykicksthepassion @_MKTP Nike Vapormax 2023 Flyknit

Release Date: May 18th, 2023 (Thursday)

Color: Baltic Blue/Citron Tint/Green Abyss Nike Vapormax 2023 FlyknitRelease Date: May 18th, 2023 (Thursday)Color: Baltic Blue/Citron Tint/Green Abyss https://t.co/EVGODcxWL8

The upcoming sneakers' uppers are made out of a newly engineered knit upper with embedded cables, which are used to lock down the lace loops. The upper gives an "unfinished" aesthetic with its exposed sponge innards. Most of the shoe is clad in Baltic hue with pops of pink as exposed stitching. The swooshes, laces and inner lining comes clad in contrasting white hue.

The tongues are constructed out of tonal premium terry fabric on the tightened collars around the ankle. The look is finished off with Citron Green rubber outsoles. The Vapormax 2023 Flyknit "Baltic Blue" sneakers are rumored to release via the official Nike website and select retailers on May 18, 2023, for $210.

Poll : 0 votes