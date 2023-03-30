Nike Vapormax 2023 Flyknit "Pale Vanilla" sneakers: Where to get, price, release date and more explored

Nike, the Beaverton, Oregon-based sportswear giant, started by launching a revolutionary track running shoe. Over time, the label has expanded, but it hasn't forgotten its roots as it continues to bring out new running sneaker models with technologically advanced performance and style.

The label is now launching a brand-new running silhouette, the Nike Vapormax 2023 Flyknit, which is rumored to debut in April 2023. It has been unveiled in a "Pale Vanilla" makeover, after previously being unveiled in "Black / White" and "Baltic Blue" makeover.

An official release date for the Vapormax Flyknit 2023 "Pale Vanilla" sneakers hasn't been announced by the swoosh label yet. However, according to Sneaker News, the pair will be released on the e-commerce site of Nike, SNKRS and select retailers on May 18, 2023.

More about upcoming Nike Vapormax 2023 Flyknit "Pale Vanilla" sneakers

Upcoming Nike Vapormax 2023 Flyknit "Pale Vanilla" sneakers (Image via Sportskeeda)

The Beaverton-based sportswear giant debuted its iconic Air Vapormax sneaker lineage in March 2017 and changed the game. The silhouette was the first to introduce innovative Air Max technology without using rubber of foam material in the sole unit and was billed the "pinnacle of Nike Air."

Since its inception in 2017, Air Vapormax has gathered the attention of athletes worldwide with its performance. The site introduces Air Vapormax technology:

"After the 7-year journey from ideation to release, the Air VaporMax represents a new era in Nike innovation. To truly capture the feeling of 'running on air,' the designers restructured the Air unit to be attached directly to the upper."

It continues:

"As you step down, each lug gets pushed into the Air unit, ramping up the pressure. Then, as you step off, the pressure releases creating springy bounce with superior flexibility. Made for runners, the futuristic technology was quickly adopted by the street, bringing this light-as-air feeling to the masses."

The running shoes has been upgraded annually, with the most recent being in 2021, the Vapormax 2021 Flyknit model. This year, the swoosh label is expanding its catalog by adding Vapormax 2023 to the list. The latest sneaker model takes inspiration from the 2020 and 2017 models.

The Vapormax 2023 Flyknit shoe model features mudguards, a heightened heel counter, added quarters and a toned-down rubberized shielding at the heel. All of them combine to give sneakers a much more modern outlook alongside performance.

The upcoming sneakers' uppers are constructed out of a newly engineered knit embedded cables material, which is used to lock down the lace loops. The upper gives an "unfinished" aesthetic, as it features exposed sponge parts.

Most of the upper of the shoe comes clad in the titular Pale Vanilla hue, with pops of sea coral hue added on the profile swoosh logos and "Vapormax" branding. Exposed stitching details are added with the yellow threaded eyelet loops and thick tube laces.

The look is finished off with full-length VaporMax outsoles in a blue semi-translucent finish. The sneaker model is rumored to release on May 18, 2023, via Nike and select retailers for $210.

