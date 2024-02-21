Nike WMNS Air Jordan 1 Low SE "Punk Rock" sneaker: Everything we know so far

Nike is preparing a fresh makeover of the Air Jordan 1 Low lineup, paying homage to the golden era of punk fashion. The Jordan brand has showcased several iterations that take inspiration from different cultures, showcasing its love for them.

The Nike Air Jordan 1 Low "Punk Rock", an upcoming iteration of the lineup, celebrates the golden age of punk aesthetics. The sneaker incorporates three rudimentary colors of the era - white, purple, and black. The silver croc skin inclusion at the quarter panel and heel tab augments the overall fashion.

As per the media outlet, House of Heat, this sneaker is slated to be released in the summer of 2024.

Air Jordan 1 Low SE "Punk Rock" sneaker incorporates customized metallic jewelry

The connection between Air Jordan 1 Low and subcultures is nothing new. The influence of edgy or punk fashion on the Jordan brands compelled them to offer an assortment of iterations in the different lineups.

The upcoming Air Jordan 1 Low SE sneaker incorporates punk fashion, dressed in purple, white, and black. The sneaker is another platform to showcase the gritty and edgy aesthetics of punk fashion.

The Air Jordan 1 Low "Punk Rock" colorway incorporates white, black, and purple color themes, some of the prominent hues of the golden era of punk fashion. The outsole incorporates a light purple color theme, on which the white midsole sits seamlessly.

The remarkable design can be seen on the upper. The dark tone of purple covers the mudguard, eye stays, and collar, underscoring punk fashion. The croc-skinned heel tab in metallic silver elevates the theme further. The quarter panel incorporates the same design.

To enhance the edgy theme further, the sneaker works on the lace case and tongue. At the lace lock, the 23 lettering in an eerie style is another design element of this Jordan 1 low iteration. On the left pair, the smooth leather tongue incorporates the Jumpman logo while the other pair features AIR lettering.

While these features embark on punk fashion, the silver jewelry adornment is superior. The best part about this iteration is the personalization features. The brand, however, hasn't revealed any further details about the shoe. As per the media outlet House of Heat, the sneaker might come in the summer of 2024.

