Pleasure x The Faint capsule collection: Everything we know so far

Pleasures has collaborated with rock band The Faint for the capsule collection, comprising three fashion elements. The collaboration brings forth punk fashion with the scripts of the rock band's lyrics, creating the coveted fashion for edgy vogue enthusiasts.

The collection consists of one jersey full-sleeve tee shirt, which adopts a negative illustration of the brand's discography. The other half-sleeve tee shirt is adorned with Agenda Suicide's script, a further addition to the street-style edgy aesthetics.

Along with the tee shirts, the capsule collection adds a polo cap in black with a snapback closure. The Pleasure x The Faint capsule collection is live in the store and the price begins at $40.

Pleasure x The Faint capsule collection embraces punk aesthetics

The Los Angeles-based streetwear brand Pleasures has collaborated with the rock music band The Faint, offering three fashion elements for the rock music lover. The collaboration embraces the lyrics of the rock music band and infuses them with street-style aesthetics.

It garners three pieces of the fashion elements from the collaboration, including one jersey tee shirt, a logic tee shirt a polo, embracing the scripts from The Faint.

The Danse soccer jersey tee shirt, designed with full sleeves, is adorned with Faint's discography graphics collage. Dressed in black and white, the tee shirt adopts The Faint's Danse Macabre. The tee shirt is retailing in the store for $90.

Another fashion element from the brand is a short-sleeve Logic tee shirt that adopts Agenda suicide, scripting:

"You could follow logic or contest it all."

This tee shirt is dressed in black with illustrations from the live performance with the script while the Faint text is etched in red on the chest. The back side is illustrated with big graphics, exuding punk fashion. The brand's script is written at last in red. This element is obtainable for $42.

The final fashion element is the polo cap with the script "Worked up so S*xual", the line from its 1999 release. The cap is painted in whole black with white text, obtainable for $40. This polo cap boasts cotton fabric with a snapback closure.

All the fashion material is crafted in cotton while all of them are printed in the USA.

More collaborations from Pleasures

The Los Angeles-based brand has collaborated with several other renowned brands, including Dr. Martens. Both brands collaborated on two shoe pieces.

Dr. Martens introduced the brand as:

"Founded in LA in 2015 by Alex James and Vlad Elkin, PLEASURES is a brand steeped in music, including grunge, metal and punk. Exploding on to the streetwear scene with pieces intimately connected to and inspired by the co-founders' life, passions, and obsessions. Not afraid to poke fun or push for controversy. All to remain authentic and progressive. PLEASURES is a natural fit for Dr. Martens."

It further reads:

"An authentic and progressive voice in the streetwear scene, PLEASURES celebrates the influences, childhoods and passions of co-founders Alex and Vlad. Deeply rooted in music subcultures, natural fit for DM’s. This collaboration takes cues from 90s grunge and zine culture. The 1461 get reworked in a tie-dye poly textile upper. Defiantly against uniformity. A unique statement for every wearer."

In 2021, the brand collaborated with Adidas and launched a polished black iteration of the Adidas Superstar model. With the shiny stripes, the sneaker adopts black premium leather.

Pleasures x The Faint capsule collection is live in the store and all of them are priced between $40 and $90.