Puma x Pleasures Suede XL sneakers: Where to get, price, release date, and more details explored

At the onset of the year, Puma showed up with a reviving collaboration with LA-based fashion label Pleasures, offering a brand-new sneaker as an addition to its suede shoe lineup. The idea behind the collaboration is to revise the archival pieces, aligning the lifestyle footwear section with Y2K fashion trends.

Pleasures, an LA-based street-style fashion brand, has already worked with the German sneaker mogul Puma, offering an assortment of apparel sets and sneakers. In its latest iteration, the duo has worked on the Suede XL sneakers, one of the renowned classic pieces from Puma, while the apparel set from the previous collaboration will accompany the shoe.

With the black suede upper, the sneaker comes with two alternative lacing options. The manipulation of the sole structure and the co-branding is another effort to revive retro fashion, underscoring the early 20s fashion trends.

The sneaker hit the market on January 6 with a price point of $120.

Puma collaborated with Pleasures to bring a fresh make-over in suede sneakers

The current fashion trends emphasize more on classic elements and the German sneaker giant is nowhere behind in following the trend. The brand teams up with its old mate Pleasures to drop a classic model with a modern twist. Notably, Pleasures worked on punk fashion with street-style detailing, and Puma allowed it to showcase its creativity on the archival suede XL sneakers.

The German sneaker giant talks about the collaboration with Pleasures, which reads,

"PLEASURES, a streetwear brand known for their punk, metal, and grunge leanings, joins PUMA for another drop. This time, they turn to the new Suede XL, an oversized take on the beloved classic. Taking inspiration from skate shoes, the PUMA x PLEASURES Suede XL features fine detailing like a padded Formstrip, a co-branded label at the midsole, and ultra-wide laces."

To strike a balance between elegance and functionality, both brands worked on their overall allure. The sneaker boasts a suede upper in a black colorway, augmenting the minimalistic aesthetics. The blending of synthetic and suede brings forth a luxe appeal, seamlessly aligning with Y2K fashion.

The dual-lace options in black and cream hue seem more enticing, while the padded tongue vouches for comfort. The sole unit in cream accent highlights the contrasts, while its thick midsole and outsole ensure practicality.

Regarding this sneaker launch, the German sneaker mogul writes on the website,

"The big-stepping PUMA x PLEASURES Suede XL is inspired by the nostalgia of ‘90s and early 2000s skateboarding footwear. Featuring exaggerated proportions, the Suede XL is kitted out with a padded tongue and padded Formstrip, plus ultra-wide laces, evoking the overstated aesthetics of modern skate culture."

The co-branding is done tactfully, keeping the minimalism incessant. On the heel, the cat logo of the brand is etched on a layered panel, while the tongue conveys co-branding.

The collaboration game with Pleasures is nothing new, as the sneaker brand launched an array of apparel and sneakers in October 2023. In that collaboration, the duo brought hoodies, caps, zip-off jackets, vibrant puffer jackets, bucket hats, and an iteration of Velophasis.

The Velophasis was dressed in a vibrant orange upper and yellow outsole, embracing the chunky shoe aesthetics. Another colorway embraced white and color blocks, offering options for a diverse range of people.

Where to buy Puma x Pleasures Suede XL sneakers and more details explored

On January 4, Pleasures stocked this particular suede beauty in men's size on its website while the German sneaker mogul unveiled it on January 6, with a price tag of $120. Also, one can explore the Pleasures collaboration section to check out the apparel sets and two authentic Velophasis colorways.