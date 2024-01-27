Needles x Midnight Studios Denim Apparel Collection: Where to get, release and more details explored

The Needles x Midnight Studios collection has been out, offering the clothing elements to the punk fashion world. The collection features four pieces in denim, adorned with junky graphics, and is designed by two different fashion labels, Needles and Midnight Studios, connecting two different aesthetics from two different countries.

Shane Gonzales, the founder and the creative director of Midnight Studios, teamed up with the Tokyo-based Needles to bring forth the collection.

The track jacket and the pants, adorned with L'oeil print, come in two colorways. Both fashion elements are distinctive offerings in the edgy and punk fashion world.

The Needles x Midnight Studios collection was released on Jan. 19 with a price tag of $300 and $350.

Needles x Midnight Studios denim apparel collection enhances the edgy fashion

Shane Gonzales, the founder of Midnight Studios, has crafted a denim collection in cooperation with Needles, a Japanese brand. The Needles x Midnight Studios collection consists of four pieces of clothing, including jackets and pants. Gonzales started the brand at a young age, contributing innovation and exceptional fashion.

Midnight Studios writes:

"Midnight studios is an american-based fashion label founded by designer shane gonzales in 2014 at the age of 19. Gonzales, who was born and raised in southern california, has always been drawn to the punk and youth street styles of past decades and subcultures before him."

"The brand's signature style code combines all of these elements in an anti-aesthetic manner that challenges traditional fashion standards, portrayed by it’s bold design and subversive messaging."

It further continues:

"Midnight has become a notable force in the fashion industry, due to gonzales’ vision and willingness to push boundaries. The brand continues to evolve with each collection, cementing its position in contemporary fashion collaborating with the likes of OFF-WHITE C/O Virgil Abloh, Converse, Diesel, Vans, Needles, Guess Jeans, The Rolling Stones, A$AP Rocky, as well as several features in publications such as Vogue, GQ, Esquire, WWD, Forbes and more."

The Needles x Midnight Studios denim track jacket is crafted with sublimated nylon polyester, filling the couture with Trompe L'oeil print. While exuding the edgy fashion, the jacket is quite practical as well. With ribbed cuffs and hems, it has two side zipper pockets. Available in black and blue colorways, these jackets are priced at $350.

The other fashion element from the Needles x Midnight Studios collection is the track pant, designed in straight cut contour while its trompe L'oeil print conveys the theme of the collection.

Crafted with denim, the track pants, boast an elastic waistband. The metallic zip which has been etched at the lateral part, enhances the bold appeal. This track pants collection is available for $300 at the store.

More details about the Needless x Midnight Studios collection

Shane Gonzales became a revered fashion designer, underscoring punk fashion with its clothing elements. He has showcased its creative prowess, garnering an array of reputations from popular publications.

Hypebeast, one of the renowned media outlets, features the designer in its top hundred influential creatives, while Forbes featured him in its Thirty under thirty list. Gonzales even hurled its first Vogue runway show recently.

On the other hand, Needles is a Tokyo-based brand that offers a distinctive collection. The brand has shared its spring-summer collection, taking inspiration from American aesthetics.

The Needles x Midnight Studios collection has been out since Jan. 19. The price range begins at $300 and the clothing pieces are available at the Midnight Studios.

What connects The Mentalist to a current fan-favorite show? We asked the showrunner HERE.