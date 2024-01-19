"Can't wait’: Fans enthralled as Joo Won, Kwon Nara, Yoo In-Soo, & more officially confirmed to lead upcoming drama, Midnight Photo Studio

KT Studio Genie announced the star-studded lead cast of their upcoming drama Midnight Photo Studio, including Joo Won, Kwon Nara, Yoo In-Soo, and Eum Moon-Suk, on their official Instagram account on January 18, 2024. The drama series, which is slated to debut in March, will be the first drama series produced by the studio in 2024.

Kim Yi-Rang, known for his work on Flower Crew: Joseon Marriage Agency and Not a Robot, wrote the screenplay for Midnight Photo Studio. Song Hyun Wook, known for his work on popular dramas like Revolutionary Love, Beauty Inside, and The King's Affection, is the director.

ENA is collaborating with KT Studio Genie to produce the 16-episode K-drama, with both ENA and Genie TV broadcasting the series. The news that Joo Won, Kwon Nara, Yoo In-Soo, and Eum Moon-Suk would be starring in a drama together thrilled the fans, who had been waiting impatiently for an announcement of upcoming dramas.

After KT Studio Genie shared a picture of the star cast on social media, fans of K-dramas and the actors took to X to express their excitement.

"Love the plot already": Fans can't wait to watch the supernatural drama Midnight Photo Studio

The plot is set at the photo studio that specializes in ghost photography and is owned by Joo Won's character, Seo Ki-Joo, a lonely photographer and seventh generation owner who is obligated to capture pictures of the departed and the dead as a result of a generational contract. His life changes when he meets Han Bom, played by Kwon Nara, who is a passionate lawyer and cannot stand injustice more than a ghost.

Baek Nam-Gu, played by Eum Moon-Suk, a former marine and accomplished homicide detective who busted gangsters, assists Seo Ki-Joo with a variety of activities and responsibilities around the studio. The second coworker of the owner of Midnight Photo Studio, Go Dae-Ri, played by Yoo In-Soo, is in charge of sales. Go Dae-Ri left this world as a single individual and has never been in a relationship.

This drama takes place at night and centers on a bitter photographer and an ardent lawyer in an enigmatic picture studio. It has a strong theme of life and death combined with mystery and the paranormal, with a hint of romance thrown in. Kwon Nara's character finds herself unexpectedly involved with the photo studio, which thus begins the onset of romance between Han Bom and Seo Ki-Joo (Joo Won).

The audience is interested in seeing how Joo Won and Kwon Nara's romance develops. The fans are eager to witness the backstories of Yoo In-Soo and Eum Moon-Suk come to light as the drama progresses after the broadcast. The actors have garnered an equal number of enthusiastic comments from their fans on social media.

Get to know the cast of Midnight Photo Studio

As Kim Takgu, the antagonist in the 2010 drama King of Baking, Joo Won, who portrays the main character Seo Ki-Joo, initially gained notoriety. Slowly, when he acted in other dramas like Good Doctor, which gained international popularity, the ABC network adapted and made a series with the same name. After stepping away from K-dramas for three years, he is making a comeback with Midnight Photo Studio.

As a member of the girl group Venus, which broke up in 2019, Kwon Nara gained notoriety. She will play Han Bom in Midnight Photo Studio. In 2020, she had a supporting role in the JTBC series Itaewon Class, which went on to become the fifth highest-rated K-drama in television history. Her acting abilities were commended. She went on to play lead roles in two more TV shows. She was also seen in a lead role in Bulgasal: Immortal Souls, a 2021 television series.

Yoo In-Soo, who plays Go Dae-Ri in Midnight Photo Studio, has amassed a sizable fan base throughout the globe since he first became well-known in the 2022–2023 series Alchemy of Souls, a historical fiction fantasy drama. However, he first became well-known for the 2022 Netflix original series All of Us Are Dead.

Playing the role of Baek Nam-Goo in the upcoming series is Eum Moon-Suk, who won over drama lovers with his performance in the 2019 series The Fiery Priest. Following the critical acclaim of his 2019 series, he starred in the films Pipeline (2021) and The Roundup (2022), as well as the television programs Backstreet Rookie (2020), Hello, Me! (2021), and others.

The news released by KT Studio Genie's official social media accounts has fans of the artists and viewers of K-dramas excited. An encouraging number of people have already shown interest in it and are eager for Midnight Photo Studio to air.