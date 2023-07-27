Not Others K-drama: Cast, plot, and more

The latest K-drama series on the minds of enthusiasts is Not Others (남남 or Namnam in Korean). Adapted from the webtoon, which had the same name in Korean (called Strangers in English), it started airing on July 17, 2023, on TNA, a network in South Korea.

With a brilliant star cast and an interesting plot to carry it forward, the show will be a mini-series of twelve episodes airing on Mondays and Tuesdays until August 22, 2023.

Noted actors in the K-drama world like Jeon Hye-jin, Choi Soo-young, Ahn Jae-wook, and Park Sung-hoon are part of this drama that follows the story of a diametrically opposite mother-daughter duo who live together despite their differences.

Not Others will delve into the story of a mother-daughter pair

Written by Min Seon-ae and directed by Lee Min-woo, Not Others is based on the webtoon Strangers by Jung Young Rong. It takes viewers to the home of Kim Eun-mi (Jeon Hye-jin), a single mother who had a child when she was in high school. Now in her forties, she lives with her daughter, Kim Jin-hee (Choi Soo-young), a 29-year-old police officer.

This tense mother-daughter relationship will be offset by the character of Eun Jae-won (Park Sung-hoon), the police station director, who eventually gets romantically involved with Jin-hee. Meanwhile, there also seems to be some chemistry between Eun-mi, a physical therapist, and Park Jin-hong (Ahn Jae-wook), a doctor specializing in head and neck surgery.

The original webtoon ran for almost three years, from 2019 to 2022, with positive reviews from many readers. In a television report, People Entertainment announced that Choi Soo-young was confirmed as one of the leads in Not Others, corroborating Park Sung-hoon's social media post tagging the actress. Filming for the series concluded in March 2023.

Choi Soo-young, who plays Kim Jin-hee, is best known for her roles in the K-dramas Run On, So I Married an Anti-fan, and more. K-pop aficionados will know her as one-eighth of Girls' Generation, the popular second-generation all-female group from SM Entertainment. Her mother, Eun-mi, is portrayed by Jeon Hye-jin, who is known for dramas like I'm Sorry, I Love you and Search WWW and movies like A Taxi Driver and Beast.

The Glory actor Park Sung-hoon (aka the color-blind guy) stars opposite Soo-young, creating a fresh pairing for viewers of Not Others. Known for his roles in the dramas Star in My Heart and Mouse as well as Netflix's Busted, Ahn Jae-wook plays Dr. Park Jin-hong, a shy and mysterious surgeon who was part of Kim Eun-mi's life in the past.

The personality differences between Eun-mi and Jin-hee lead to disagreements between the two, heightened by the fact that they live together. Despite the love between mother and daughter, the frequent quarreling has strained their relationship. With a stressful boss and strange doctor stirring the pot more, Not Others explores the various ties that parent and child have with each other and the world.

Where can you watch Not Others?

The ongoing series based on Jung Young-rong's webtoon has four episodes out, which can be viewed on various streaming sites depending on the part of the world one resides in. South Korean residents who miss the official showtime on television can catch Not Others on the streaming applications Genie TV and TVING. International viewers can watch the show on Rakuten Viki with subtitles available in ten languages, including English.

