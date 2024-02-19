Air Jordan 1 Mule Golf " University Blue": Everything we know so far

Air Jordan is preparing to bring another mule footwear to the golf section, launching in the "University Blue" colorway. The Jordan mule shoes, specially dedicated to golf players, are coming in different colorways in the upcoming weeks.

A few days back, several media houses reported about the "Bred" colorway from the AJ1 mule footwear section. Another colorway in "university blue" is about to drop with a few changes to the AJ1 high-top silhouette.

With a black half swoosh and no lace system, the AJ1 mule is structured for golf players, filled with practicality and modish appeal. As per some media outlets like Hype Beast, this mule is slated to come at a price point of $110.

Air Jordan 1 Mule comes in the "University Blue" colorway

Apart from sneakers, the Jordan brand has collected several other shoes like mules, clogs, etc. In the upcoming weeks, Air Jordan will bring another mule colorway in University blue. The mule shoes are designed for golf courts, which is an addition to street-style fashion.

Taking inspiration from AJ 1, the mule is structured in a golf silhouette. The footwear is designed with a university blue outsole. The mule seems a cut-out version of an Air Jordan 1 high-top sneaker.

With the air unit-infused midsole, the mule incorporates a black insole on which the blue Jumpman logo is painted. On the outsole, the golf lettering creates a difference from the AJ1 high-top sneaker.

On the upper, the mule is designed with a similar eyestay and mudguard. The perforation design controls air breathability, enhancing functionality. The tongue is hued in white and another Jumpman logo is attached to it, seamlessly enhancing a modish look with a black border.

In the mule shoe landscape, Air Jordan has showcased its creative prowess. It began with Hex mules, structured with foam soles. These slip-on shoes are designed with a herringbone outsole, augmenting traction while the smooth foam finish offers a distinctive look.

These mules have garnered appreciation from footwear enthusiasts due to their authentic design and wearing experience. Its slip-on structure does not need extra effort to slide it into the shoe.

However, the brand has not unveiled any further information about the AJ1 low mule "university blue" colorway. Media outlets like Hype Beast, and SBD reported that it might come to the footwear world in the upcoming weeks with a price point of $110.