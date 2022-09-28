Nike x Rui Hachimura x Air Jordan 1 Low Crane? Everything we know so far

NBA veteran and Washington Wizards' power forward Rui Hachimura is collaborating with Nike Inc.'s label Jordan once again for an iteration of the famed Air Jordan 1 silhouette. Rui Hachimura was the first Japanese player selected in the first round of the 2019 NBA Draft, and Michael Jordan's eponymous label has been supportive of the player ever since.

In May 2022, the duo previously released a Black Samurai collection. They will now renew their collaboration by releasing two pairs in the "Cranes" colorway, namely the Air Jordan 36 and Air Jordan 1 Low OG in PE "Cranes."

The Air Jordan 1 colorway will not be available to the general public on the Nike SNKRS website but will instead be given to friends and family. One can also expect the pair to pop up on resellers' sites such as StockX after the release.

More about the newly unveiled player exlcusive (PE) Nike x Rui Hachimura x Air Jordan 1 Low OG Crane sneakers

Newly unveiled player exlcuisve (PE) Nike x Rui Hachimura x Air Jordan 1 Low OG Crane sneakers (Image via @jordansdaily / Instagram)

Jordan brand's roster of athletes and musicians includes representation from a variety of countries, with NBA veteran Rui Hachimura leading the way for his people in Japan.

The pro-baller Rui Hachimura has been fortunate enough to receive a plethora of special player exclusive colorway from the Swoosh label, including Air Jordan 36, Air Jordan 8, and more. His most recent collaboration features his Japanese heritage-inspired Air Jordan 1 Low OG 'Cranes' colorway.

The shoe's upper is made of suede with patent leather overlays on the quarter panels, toe boxes, and heels. Sakura flowers in red and pink shroud are printed on the patent leather over a black background. The Cranes symbolize good fortune and longevity in Japan, whereas the Cherry blossoms on the upper symbolize nobleness, human life, and transcience.

The lateral and medial sides have solid black patent leather swooshes that are outlined in white. A similar dark black patent leather is used for the heel tabs, which have a luxe gold finish on the outline and the Ball-and-Wings logo. The laces are made from waxed cotton material.

The regal gold accent extends to the lace tips and lace aglets, as well as the Nike Air branding on the tongue. The sneakers' midsoles have white sidewalls and a lightly green tinted outsole. The gray rubber outsoles complete the look. Rui Hachimura's Air Jordan 1 Low OG Crane colorway is only available for gifting to friends and family.

All about the Rui Hachimura x Air Jordan 36 Crane sneakers

In addition to Air Jordan 1, the duo will also be releasing an iteration of the Air Jordan 36 in Crane makeover. The performance basketball-ready silhouette's base is made of black textile material. The ornate graphics of Japanese flowers can be found throughout the sneakers in white, red, and green.

The ornate graphics of Cranes are also accentuated over the sneakers. The collars and tongues of the shoe are black while its laces are black and red. The gold hits are provided by exposed stitching over the Jumpman, Nike Air, and Japanese characters branding, as well as the top eyestays.

The AJ 36 will be available on Nike SNKRS' official e-commerce site on Friday, September 30, 2022, for $200 in a few regions including Brazil, Argentina, Indonesia, Japan, Chile, Mexico, Philippines, and Singapore.

