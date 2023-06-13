Nike Zoom LeBron NXXT Gen "Black/White" sneakers: Where to buy, price, and more details explored

Along with "Track Red" and "Teal Nebula," Nike also released Zoom LeBron NXXT Gen "Black/White" on June 12. The pair is currently available on the WSS website with a price tag of $160. Zoom LeBron NXXT Gen is one of the most highly demanded sneaker models for individuals who are into fast-paced games. In addition to this, the pair is highly coveted by fans of Nike and the basketball player, LeBron James.

The shoe has previously been released in several colorways, including the "I Promise" colorway with a multi-color makeup and the "Ghost Green" colorway with hints of ghost green, racer blue, space purple, black, and light brown, which became immensely popular among sneakerheads.

Now, in 2023, the model has been released with new colorways like the black and white one. Nike Zoom LeBron NXXT Gen "Black/White" sneakers can be purchased via the WSS website.

Nike Zoom LeBron NXXT Gen "Black/White" are available in men's sizes

Nike Zoom LeBron NXXT Gen "Black/White" sneakers (Image via WSS)

Even though LeBron James won't be shooting hoops in his iconic silhouettes for the foreseeable future, The Swoosh is still preoccupied with uncovering the last few hues of his on-court collection. Recently, the affordably priced Nike LeBron NXXT Gen became available in a flexible, summer-ready attire with a murky pitch-dark design.

The mesh upper, tongue, midsole, and other components all have a jet-black hue for a seamless top. The tongue insignia and the tread underneath the foot are also highlighted, while the lateral side's secondary small Swoosh and the bigger medial side check are also attributed. While the straightforward monochromatic combination ends here, the addition of "Medium Soft Pink" completes the heel clipping in a meaningful way.

The Nike Zoom LeBron NXXT Gen sneakers offer an airy court feel that glides easily with the foot and gives energy return for quick and responsive cornering. Cushioning is added with a top-loaded Zoom Air unit in the heel. The midsole's soft, smooth foam gives players a low, grounded feeling that improves the sense of court feel.

Nike described the pair as:

"LeBron and FaZe Clan team up to bring you a collection rooted in sport, gaming and the culture. Whether you’re a dunk contest-like leaper or a below-the-rim wonder roaming the baseline, feel faster, lower to the court and assured in the LeBron NXXT Gen. We specifically tailored it to meet the demands of today’s fast-paced game, so that you can stay ahead of the opposition with your speed and force in all directions."

The Nike Zoom LeBron NXXT Gen is designed to provide exceptional comfort with its advanced cushioning technology. It feels like one is walking on clouds, giving users a luxurious and supportive experience. With its innovative Zoom Air technology, these sneakers offer a highly responsive and bouncy feel.

Apart from their exceptional performance, the Zoom LeBron NXXT Gen shoes also boast a sleek and stylish design. They feature a modern aesthetic with eye-catching details, making them suitable for both sports and casual wear. As part of LeBron James' signature line, these shoes reflect his personal style and commitment to excellence.

