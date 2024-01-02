Nike Zoom Vomero 5 “Panda” shoes: Where to get, price, and more details explored

Nike’s design team is constantly working on all of its trending sneaker designs, one of which is the Nike Zoom Vomero 5. Most recently, the “Panda” iteration of the stated model joined the release roster of the shoe brand.

The Nike Zoom Vomero 5 “Panda” sneakers are all set to enter the footwear scene sometime during the coming weeks of spring 2024, as per the early reports from Sneaker Bar Detroit. Note that the confirmed launch date is still pending confirmation from the Swoosh label.

These shoes are expected to be marked with a retail price label of $160 for each pair. Reportedly, they will be sold online as well as the physical sites of Nike, along with a slew of connected retail shops.

Nike Zoom Vomero 5 “Panda” shoes feature subtle sail accents all over

Here's another look at the upcoming sneakers (Image via Nike)

The Nike Zoom Vomero 5 seems to dazzle with its most recent hue, which is appropriately referred to as "Panda." This latest iteration of the Zoom Vomero 5 demonstrates the adaptability of the device by providing a modern and elegant appearance that reflects the specifications of its performance capabilities.

The athletic shoe quickly establishes an air of subtle elegance thanks to its top, which is made of a mesh material that is completely white. This is swiftly contrasted by features that are in direct opposition to one another, which adds depth and personality to the design.

The incorporation of "Platinum Tint" leather produces a pleasant, neutral mix with the white basis, adding a touch of sophistication to the overall design.

The dynamic appearance of the sneaker is heightened by the bold black caging on the heel as well as the midfoot, which creates a stunning visual impression. This dark distinction is matched in the lateral Swoosh, which also rests in black, establishing a visual concept that is consistent throughout the sneaker.

The logo on the tongue is also done in a similar palette, which helps to keep the minimalist coherence of the shoe intact.

Below the foot, the sole unit is composed of a combination of white, bone, and black, which has been painstakingly placed to reflect the color scheme chosen for the top. This color configuration not only improves the shoe's esthetically pleasing qualities but also assures that the layout is consistent, starting from the top and working its way down.

Take a closer look at the heels and tongue areas (Image via Nike)

The Nike Zoom Vomero 5's construction and manufacturing were detailed via the Swoosh label:

“Carve a new lane for yourself in the Zoom Vomero 5—your go-to for complexity, depth and now, easy styling. The richly layered design includes textiles, synthetic suede and plastic accents that come together to make one of the coolest sneakers of the season.”

In the next few weeks of this year, the "Panda" shade of the Nike Zoom Vomero 5 will become available for purchase. Be sure to keep an eye out for it. For those who are interested in acquiring these footwear, it is recommended that they remain connected to Swoosh's web platform or make use of the SNKRS app to receive regular notifications regarding their arrival.