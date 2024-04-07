"No one can be him": Ryan Seacrest weighs in on replacing Wheel of Fortune host Pat Sajak

Ryan Seacrest recently reflected on the pressure of replacing Pat Sajak on Wheel of Fortune. The legendary host will bid farewell to his position of four decades after wrapping season 41, and Ryan believes no one can come close to emulating his illustrious journey. In an interview with People, the current host of American Idol season 22 lauded Pat Sajak’s “seamless and remarkable job.”

Ryan admitted that choosing to fill in his shoes comes with a lot of pressure, as viewers love to watch Pat onscreen. The American Idol host aims to continue Pat Sajak’s legacy for the audience to keep watching Wheel of Fortune with the same enthusiasm.

“Well, no one can ever do what Pat has done. He is incredible. He has made that show just something so very special for so long, and he has done such a seamless, remarkable job, so no one can be him. So do I feel pressure? Sure. People love watching him. I want them to keep love watching it, and I hope to do a great job as well," he said.

Ryan Seacrest elaborates on accepting the position of host on Wheel of Fortune

The prolific radio personality revealed he had been watching the reality show through most of his childhood and adult life. From his experience of being a viewer, Ryan can attest to the fact that Wheel of Fortune has become a part of people’s lives over the years. The American Idol host stated:

"I think that this is a show that means so much to a lot of people. It's a part of their lives, they like to get together at the end of the day and try and solve the puzzles. And for me, it's a chance to give away cash and prizes and work with the legendary Vanna White.”

The confirmation of Pat Sajak’s replacement was announced in June 2023 by Ryan Seacrest in a written statement shared on Instagram. He branded the opportunity a “privilege” and also complimented Pat, who has hosted the show since 1981.

“I’m truly humbled to be stepping into the footsteps of the legendary Pat Sajak. I can say, along with the rest of America, that it’s been a privilege and pure joy to watch Pat and Vanna on our television screens for an unprecedented 40 years, making us smile every night and feel right at home with them.”

The written statement was shared following longtime Wheel of Fortune host Pat Sajak’s address to viewers about his departure. In June 2023, he confirmed on the reality show’s official social media handle that season 41 would be his last. While summing up his four-decade-long association with the competition series, the veteran host noted:

“Well, the time has come. I’ve decided that our 41st season, which begins in September, will be my last. It’s been a wonderful ride, and I’ll have more to say in the coming months. Many thanks to you all. (If nothing else, it’ll keep the clickbait sites busy!)”

Season 41 of Wheel of Fortune, which premiered in September 2023, will conclude on June 7, 2024. The finale episode titled Thanks for the Memories, as per Rotten Tomatoes, will mark Pat Sajak’s retirement from the reality show. After his exit, Ryan Seacrest will take frontline hosting duties alongside longtime Wheel of Fortune co-host Vanna White.

The competition reality series entails contestants identifying hidden phrases by unmasking hidden alphabets, one at a time. A total of three players compete alongside spinning a roulette-style wheel that gives them the opportunity to win cash prizes.

Those interested can watch Wheel of Fortune on Hulu+ Live TV and Pluto TV.