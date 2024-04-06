Wheel of Fortune sets the date for Pat Sajak's final episode

After an illustrious four-decade hosting career, Pat Sajak will soon bid adieu to Wheel of Fortune.

Last year, it was officially announced that the beloved host of the competition reality show would retire after filming season 41. Now, a report by TVLine suggests the last episode of Wheel of Fortune season 41 featuring Pat Sajak will be released on June 7, 2024. The finale is touted to be titled Thanks for the Memories according to Rotten Tomatoes.

Sajak became affiliated with the reality show in 1981 and has since continued to hold his position as host. For his contribution to the fan-favorite show, the veteran has bagged 19 nominations for the Daytime Emmy Award in the Outstanding Game Show Host category and won the accolade thrice so far.

Wheel of Fortune host announces retirement

In June 2023, the longtime Wheel of Fortune host announced he would step away from production after completing season 41. Pat Sajak confirmed his departure with a written message shared on the reality show’s social media handle. In his address to Wheel of Fortune viewers, he articulated:

“Well, the time has come. I’ve decided that our 41st season, which begins in September, will be my last. It’s been a wonderful ride, and I’ll have more to say in the coming months. Many thanks to you all. (If nothing else, it’ll keep the clickbait sites busy!)”

Besides notable awards, Pat Sajak’s illustrious hosting career has also been recognized by the Guinness World Records. He surpassed Bob Barker in 2019 by holding the longest-serving career record as a game show host for the same show.

Who will replace Pat Sajak as Wheel of Fortune host?

After Pat Sajak’s exit, the current host of American Idol season 22, Ryan Seacrest, will begin front-lining Wheel of Fortune. The replacement confirmation was issued in June 2023 by Ryan in a written statement, where he expressed feeling humble to fill in the shoes of the legendary host. Ryan noted the opportunity makes him feel privileged:

“I’m truly humbled to be stepping into the footsteps of the legendary Pat Sajak. I can say, along with the rest of America, that it’s been a privilege and pure joy to watch Pat and Vanna on our television screens for an unprecedented 40 years, making us smile every night and feel right at home with them.”

The American Idol host praised Pat Sajak, complimenting his style of making viewers “feel at ease.” He continued in the written statement:

“Pat, I love the way you’ve always celebrated the contestants and made viewers at home feel at ease. I look forward to learning everything I can from you during this transition.”

Ryan Seacrest also alluded to how many do not know he worked for a show called Circle with Merv Griffin more than two decades ago. For those unaware, Merv Griffin was the one who initially suggested in 1981 that Pat Sajak should take over the Wheel of Fortune hosting duties from Chuck Woolery, the original host. Ryan explained:

“Many people probably don’t know this but one of my first jobs was hosting a little game show called ‘Click’ for Merv Griffin 25 years ago so, this is truly a full circle moment for me and I’m grateful to Sony for the opportunity. I can’t wait to continue the tradition of spinning the wheel and working alongside the great Vanna White.”

The format of the show instructs contestants to discover hidden phrases by guessing masked alphabets, one at a time. The puzzles or phrases belong to a particular category, which is announced by the host ahead of each round. Three players compete while also spinning a roulette-style wheel, which allows them to win cash prizes.

Wheel of Fortune season 41 premiered on September 11, 2023, and will run through June 7, 2024.