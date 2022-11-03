"Nobody has knocked him out yet?": TSU Professor fired after video of him screaming in student's face goes viral

A Tennessee State University teacher was fired after a video of him screaming in a student’s face went viral across social video. The history professor in question has since claimed that he retired from his role. Netizens have since taken to social media to put the educator on blast.

In the video, which has now gone viral, history professor Robert Evins Pickard was seen shouting at one of his students to leave the classroom. He was heard yelling- “I said, ‘What is your name?’” He added:

“Out! Get out! You have failed this course, whatever your name is! Out! Out! Out! Out!”

A video of the interaction was uploaded by Twitter user @theylovekennedi.

A video of the interaction was uploaded by Twitter user @theylovekennedi. At the time of writing this article, the video had gone viral with over 483.3k views and 8,903 likes. It continues to amass traction online.

TSU released a statement after the matter went viral online. They announced that the educational institution does not tolerate such “unprofessional behavior” and that they have taken “swift action” against the teacher. They also stated that Pickard had been terminated. The statement read:

“TSU does not tolerate unprofessional behavior in its classrooms or otherwise directed at students… This incident runs afoul of the standard of behavior we expect from those charged with teaching and serving as role models for our students. The University has taken swift action, including personnel action, to address this incident and the faculty member shown in the video was immediately removed from the classroom and has been terminated.”

Netizens react to TSU video

Internet users demanded that the teacher be terminated immediately. Many condemned the professor’s behavior and felt sympathetic towards the student who was getting yelled at. A few tweets read:

Franco's Son: They need to fire the President and the administration for allowing the Professor to abuse students for so long. I hope that a lawsuit is coming soon for malfeasance.

He pretended like nun happened after the fact! The energy in the room was off for the remainder of class

White teachers do not need to be teaching at hbcus. don't care what anyone says

Nah in college you don't need to be yelling at anyone.

Stephanie Seitz: This is never ok. I literally do not need to see a single second more of the situation to know that. There is nothing else this story could provide that would make this "educator's" behavior acceptable.

Ladyzip: Should never resort to this, especially at the college level. Just call for security if it's that bad and escort the student out. If it's not, ask to speak after class. If the student can't act like a college student, escalate to student affairs & request removal from class

Professor releases statement claiming that he resigned from his position

The history professor provided a statement to WSMV-TV on Tuesday. Pickard expressed regret over his actions and claimed that he was “under pressure” and “frustrated” with the students who were failing his classes. He went on to apologize to the students and claimed to have offered his resignation and announced that he was retired. The official statement read:

“I deeply regret what happened in class. I lost my temper and did something I should never have done. I have been under pressure lately, and I have been frustrated with students who pay attention to their cellphones and laptops, then wonder why they get low grades… I apologized to the students and offered my resignation. I am now retired”

Unfortunately, the professor’s behavior does not come as a surprise to TSU students. On the Rate My Professors website, where students can anonymously review university professors, Pickard’s page was flooded with negative feedback. Some also stated that his students were set up for failure if they took his course.

Meanwhile, the Kankakee School Board unanimously voted for a first-year math teacher to be terminated from his role after he was caught using a racial slur repeatedly against a 15 year old Black student. He was also recorded throwing a book at the student earlier this year. The incidents caused massive outrage, leading to his ousting.

