"It's so heartbreaking to see how broken America is": Proctor High School stabbing video leaves internet concerned 

Utica’s Proctor High School will remain closed for the rest of the week after a stabbing occurred at the location on Monday, October 31. This comes after a student was stabbed multiple times by a classmate during a fight in the hallway. Fortunately, the victim survived. Netizens have since taken to social media to express their shock at the occurrence.

Around 10:50 am on Monday, Proctor High School teachers were notified that a fight was taking place in the corridors of the first floor. As they approached the scene, they reportedly found a 17-year-old male student stabbing an 18-year-old male victim.

The teachers were quick to act and separate the two teenagers, despite one of them holding a weapon in his hands. The suspect was quickly disarmed. He was held by security staff until police arrived at Proctor High School.

The victim suffered multiple wounds to his hands and back. He was swiftly treated by the school nursing staff and was also taken to a local hospital for emergency care by Utica Fire Department emergency responders.

The victim did not possess any life-threatening injuries.

Popular social media page Libs of TikTok uploaded a video of the assault on Twitter. Viewer’s discretion is advised as the scene remains violent.

Netizens disturbed by Proctor High School student’s assault

Internet users were shocked to see the youngsters get into an escalated fight. While many expressed disappointment that the fight occurred in the first place, many expressed concern over the future of students.

Some also got into a heated debate over why the fight was being filmed by someone, when an unidentified person could have assisted the victim in danger. A few tweets read:

Proctor High School to remain closed for the week

The campus will remain shut for the remainder of the week. The Utica Police Department has also announced that they will be increasing security within the school building and surrounding localities in the near future. Students will also not be allowed to exit the campus during their lunch breaks and free periods.

The Criminal Investigation Division and Juvenile Aid Unit have been assigned to investigate the matter. Law enforcement has requested for videos of the incident to be forwarded to the Assistant Principal or counselor. Those who witnessed the fight are also requested to reach out to the aforementioned people.

Students are also advised to get in touch with school officials if they feel traumatized by the event. School faculty will be assisting their students on the same.

Since the incident occurred, the UPD said in a statement that the safety of the students is their “number one priority.” The statement read:

“We understand that many questions will be raised throughout this process, and we will be as transparent with the answers as we can. The safety and security of our students and staff remains the number one priority, and we will never stop striving to ensure that happens.”

The identity of the suspect had not been released at the time of writing this article.

