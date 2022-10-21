Noel Next Door full cast list: Natalie Hall, Corey Sevier and others star in Hallmark's romantic drama

Hallmark's new romantic drama, Noel Next Door, is set to premiere on the channel on Friday, October 21, 2022. The movie tells the story of a single mother who is annoyed with her neighbor but later finds out he isn't a bad guy. The official synopsis of the movie, according to Hallmark's Crown Media Press, reads:

''A hard-working, single mom gets into a war of words with an irritable neighbor who is ruining Christmas, only to find that this misunderstood grinch is the man who’s stolen her heart.''

The film stars Natalie Hall and Corey Sevier in the lead roles, along with many others in crucial supporting roles.

Hallmark's Noel Next Door cast list: Natalie Hall and others promise to make your heart flutter

1) Natalie Hall as Noelle

Natalie Hall stars in the lead role as Noelle in Noel Next Door. Hall looks quite impressive in the film's preview, portraying her character with remarkable ease and charm. Viewers can look forward to a memorable performance from the talented star. Apart from Noel Next Door, Hall has appeared in quite a few films and shows over the years, like Only the Brave, All My Children, Charmed, and many more.

2) Corey Sevier as Jeremy

Actor Corey Sevier portrays the role of Jeremy in the movie. In the film's preview, Sevier beautifully depicts his frustration and idiosyncracies with an underlying charm that makes Jeremy likable. He also shares impeccable chemistry with Natalie Hall onscreen. TV audiences will recognize Sevier as Gabriel McKay from Fox's North Shore. His other acting credits include Lassie, The Northlander, and Pumpkin Everything, to name a few.

3) Callum Shoniker as Henry

Young actor Callum Shoniker stars as Henry in the romantic drama. Henry is Noelle's son, who Noelle's seemingly irritable neighbor scolds. Henry plays a pivotal role in Noelle and Jeremy's love story, and viewers can expect an impressive performance from this promising young actor. Shoniker is known for Phantom Pups, Toying With the Holidays, and more.

4) Joanna Douglas as Shannon

Joanna Douglas stars as Shannon in Noel Next Door. Details about her character are currently kept under tight wraps. Douglas is best known for her performances in Anne with an E, Crimson Peak, and Being Erica, to name a few.

Apart from the actors mentioned above, the movie also stars several others in prominent supporting roles, like:

Adrian Falconer as Luis

Sean Jones as Frank

Isaiah Kolundzic as Mark

Shelly Brook as Katie

Hannah Gordon as Hailey

Evert Houston as Rocco

Zach Eulberg as Bert

M. John Kennedy as Greg

Tianna Nori as Taylor

Penny Adair Wallace as a little girl

Zoe Elizabeth Towne as the girl's mom

Shawn Ladd as Santa

The film is directed by Maxwell McGuire from a screenplay penned by Keith Hemstreet, based on a book titled How the Grinch Stole My Heart by author Annabelle Costas.

Don't miss Noel Next Door on Hallmark Channel on Friday, October 21, 2022.

