Noggin Boss on Shark Tank: Cost, founders and all about oversized hat business

ABC will bring yet another episode of Shark Tank this Friday, featuring four interesting business pitches. One of the companies is called Noggin Boss, which manufactures oversized baseball caps.

The founders of Noggin Boss are two best friends, Gabe Cooper and Sean Starner. They are former college athletes, businessmen and club team coaches. Their love and passion for the sport led them to launch a business together in 2019.

The “Our Story” section of the Noggin Boss website reads:

“They saw an opportunity to create something fun and innovative to help you promote the things you love and are passionate about.”

Who are Gabe Cooper and Sean Starner?

Before joining hands for Noggin Boss, Gabe Cooper and Sean Starner were running their respective companies. Cooper was the founder of Instant Media, an innovative marketing solutions company for domestic and international businesses. Prior to this, he worked at Peak Impact, a mentoring and consulting company, where he gained experience in sales strategies.

Starner, on the other hand, has previously founded two companies. One of them is a customer relationship management and marketing business for charities called Virtuous Software. The second company is Brushfire Interactive, an event management software. He is also the co-founder of a fitness brand called Shotzoom.

The childhood friends launched Noggin Boss at the Waste Management Phoenix Open on the PGA tour. In 2021, they got the rights to print the team logo after partnering with the Arizona Cardinals. Their big hats were a hit during last year’s NFL Draft in Cleveland.

Noggin Boss: Cost and where to buy

Interested buyers can purchase Noggin Boss hats from the company’s website. Customers will get the option to pick a size, color, patch, logo and text to customize the hat accordingly.

The cost of one hat is $65. According to the brand’s website, a portion of the company’s profits goes back to the community to support youth athletes and coaches.

The product is not only for sports lovers, but can be worn at family reunions, events, sunny days at the beach or casually at college.

Noggin Boss founders will appear on Shark Tank

Shark Tank season 13 episode 15 will introduce the Noggin Boss founders. The official synopsis of the upcoming episode mentions the business.

“Sports enthusiasts from Phoenix, Arizona, pitch their customizable fashion design that provides fans with a way to engage and promote something that they love.”

Apart from Noggin Boss, the other three companies that will appear on Shark Tank’s new episode are Behave, Curie and Ade + Ayo.

Sharks Barbara Corcoran, Kevin O’Leary, Mark Cuban, Lori Greiner and Daymond John will grace the show as investors/judges. Viewers can tune in to ABC to watch Shark Tank episode 15, which will air on Friday, March 11 at 8.00 pm Eastern Time.

Those who don’t have the channel can opt for several streaming services like YouTube TV, Fubo TV, Sling, DirecTV Stream and Philo. The episode will also be available on ABC’s website after its premiere.

Edited by Prem Deshpande