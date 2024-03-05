NOMOS Club Campus watches: Everything we know so far

The NOMOS Club Campus watches have won over the hearts of watch enthusiasts around the globe once again. This time, the Glashütte-based watchmaker has introduced two new references representing its acclaimed Club series. Each year, the brand delights its fans by adding fresh colorways to the hand-wound models, and this year is no exception.

The most recent NOMOS Club Campus watches are offered in two visually distinctive hues: Nonstop Red and Endless Blue. The inclusion of these vivid tints in the collection is certain to captivate individuals who possess an audacious fashion sensibility. The timepieces are intended to convey a message in addition to keeping time.

These varieties are presently offered for sale via the official NOMOS website. With prices commencing at $1,500, they provide an affordable means of exploring the realm of premium mechanical timepieces. These timepieces, featuring sturdy construction and an in-house calibre, are exceptionally durable, rendering them an apt selection for commemorating momentous occasions in life.

NOMOS Club Campus watches have two striking color variants

Endless Blue

The Endless Blue variant of the NOMOS Club Campus watches boasts a bright turquoise hue that captures the imagination. Housed in polished stainless steel, this watch features a vegan velour strap in velvet gray. The dial features a combination of Arabic and Roman numerals in a sans-serif type font, guaranteeing easy readability.

NOMOS Club Campus watches (Image via Nomos Glashuette)

The watch features Super-Luminova on the numerals, hands, and markers, enhancing visibility in dimly lit conditions. A small subdial displaying seconds is positioned at the 6 o'clock position, featuring a bright neon yellow c.

Nonstop Red

The Nonstop Red variant provides a bright and eye-catching vermillion-like shade for individuals who like a warmer color pallet. This watch, similar to the blue version, features a grey vegan velour strap and a polished stainless steel case. The dial features a dynamic design that is both attractive and useful, with Super-Luminova-enhanced components to improve visibility.

The little seconds subdial enhances the watch's appearance, transforming it from a mere timekeeping device into a stylish accessory.

NOMOS Club Campus watches (Image via Nomos Glashuette)

Both models of Club Campus watches are designed for everyday wear. They are powered by NOMOS' own Alpha caliber, ensuring precision and reliability. The watches come in two case sizes, 36mm, and 38mm, catering to different preferences.

One of the most personal features is the space available for custom engraving on the caseback. Whether it's a message of love, a personal motto, or a special date, NOMOS offers this engraving service free of charge, making each watch truly unique.

Expand Tweet

The NOMOS Club Campus watches for 2024 serve a purpose beyond telling time. They embody a dynamic representation of individual style and individuality. These watches are ideal for anyone transitioning into maturity or wanting to make a bold statement due to their vibrant color combinations, superior craftsmanship, and ability to be customized.

Whether you like the calm Endless Blue or the vibrant Nonstop Red, a NOMOS Club Campus watch is a selection that mirrors individual flair and a dedication to excellence.