"Not on my 2022 bingo card": Kehlani and Letitia Wright club video sparks online memefest 

Kehlani and Letitia Wright were recently spotted dancing together at a nightclub in London, sparking fans to go wild on social media. TikTok videos of the duo partying with artist Dreya Mac, DJ Noodles, and Kehlani's other friends at Fabric London nightclub after the singer's Blue Water Road Tour show at O2 Academy Brixton went viral soon after.

Many fans spotted the two reportedly dancing at the club, much to the surprise of fans. One netizen, Jola, @jmsunjoon, tweeted:

jola is indigo @jmsunjoon kehlani grinding on letitia wright was not on my 2022 bingo card kehlani grinding on letitia wright was not on my 2022 bingo card

R&B singer Kehlani allegedly recently parted ways with their partner and fellow musician 070 Shake, leaving fans wondering about their recent relationship status (the singer is non-binary and goes by they/them pronouns).

While this has not been confirmed, it seems there are rumors that Letitia Wright too is dating model Eva Apio.

Letitia Wright and Kehlani's dance moves set the internet on fire

ᵏdupe⁺¹ saw LANI @FLOSOLlS twitter.com/i/web/status/1… saw kehlani, letitia wright & dreya mac in the club… what a life saw kehlani, letitia wright & dreya mac in the club… what a life 😩 twitter.com/i/web/status/1… https://t.co/V9h16adTOs

Internet users were ecstatic after watching the viral TikTok video of the duo dancing together. Many were left confused after watching the videos.

Twitter users expressed their shock and excitement through memes and some hilarious tweets as well. A few pointed out that Letitia Wright is having the best time post her Wakanda Forever movie release.

Here are some of the comments seen on Twitter:

Him Carrey @Sir__Rendar Letitia Wright is the new black panther, got to chill with Namor, was recently grooving with Koffee and now she’s clubbing with Kehlani? Letitia Wright is the new black panther, got to chill with Namor, was recently grooving with Koffee and now she’s clubbing with Kehlani?

ohnadinemp3🙅🏾‍♀️4eva @ohnandinemp3 is this even real life? Kehlani and Letitia Wright did what?is this even real life? Kehlani and Letitia Wright did what? 😭😭 is this even real life?

Charmderella @charmderlla How many times have you watched that video of Kehlani throwing it back on Letitia Wright?

Me: Yes! How many times have you watched that video of Kehlani throwing it back on Letitia Wright? Me: Yes!

miss taurus @ASH6NTI excuse me i just seen that kehlani and letitia video…… excuse me i just seen that kehlani and letitia video…… https://t.co/zEFJ50JbeY

octavia @littleblackvia kehlani and letitia wright seen at a club together... kehlani and letitia wright seen at a club together... https://t.co/aOe0lDi9K5

chance @chancematoskah Everyone after seeing that video of Kehlani & Letitia Wright: Everyone after seeing that video of Kehlani & Letitia Wright: https://t.co/v4gPizkggd

About Kehlani and Letitia Wright

Both Letitia and Kehlani have had a great year professionally.

Who is Kehlani?

Kehlani @Kehlani general tickets finally available now! new shows/second shows officially added for the pre sold out cities. we’ll see you on the road kehlani.com/tour general tickets finally available now! new shows/second shows officially added for the pre sold out cities. we’ll see you on the road kehlani.com/tour https://t.co/WmX6zrEOUy

Kehlani is an American singer, songwriter, and dancer whose debut commercial mixtape, Cloud 19 was listed as one of Complex's "50 Best Albums of 2014." Their second mixtape, You Should Be Here, debuted at no. 5 on R7B/Hip-Hop chart and won them a Grammy for Best Urban Contemporary Album.

Despite Kehlani's breakup, they have been promoting their new album Blue Water Road (2021) along with Rico Nasty on the Blue Water Road Tour. They were also a popular choice and an in-demand singer to play with the artists of Syd, Justin Beiber, and Burma Boy.

Who is Letitia Wright?

Letitia Wright, a Guyanese-British actress, is best known for her role as Shuri in Marvel's Black Panther Films. The actress has won an Outstanding Breakthrough Performance in a Motion Picture at the NAACP Image Awards for her role. She has worked on various award-winning television series like Black Mirror.

In her most recent movie, Wakanda Forever, Letitia Wright, was praised for her role as well as her chemistry with Tenoch Huerta’s antagonist Namor. On December 5, 2022, she bagged the award for Best Joint Lead Performance at the 25th British Independent Film Awards for her work on the film The Silent Twins.

Wright recently called out The Hollywood Reporter after a story named her as one of the three actors (along with Will Smith and Brad Pitt) competing for the upcoming awards with "personal baggage," referring to their individual controversies.

The actress also faced backlash two years ago after a Tweet that questioned vaccines. She had previously apologized for the tweet and has since been quiet about the controversy.

After the article, she lashed out at The Hollywood reporter for grouping her up with men "who have been accused of abuse and s*xual misconduct."

