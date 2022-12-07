"Not on my 2022 bingo card": Kehlani and Letitia Wright club video sparks online memefest 

Kehlani and Letitia Wright were recently spotted dancing together at a nightclub in London, sparking fans to go wild on social media. TikTok videos of the duo partying with artist Dreya Mac, DJ Noodles, and Kehlani's other friends at Fabric London nightclub after the singer's Blue Water Road Tour show at O2 Academy Brixton went viral soon after.
Many fans spotted the two reportedly dancing at the club, much to the surprise of fans. One netizen, Jola, @jmsunjoon, tweeted:
R&B singer Kehlani allegedly recently parted ways with their partner and fellow musician 070 Shake, leaving fans wondering about their recent relationship status (the singer is non-binary and goes by they/them pronouns).
While this has not been confirmed, it seems there are rumors that Letitia Wright too is dating model Eva Apio.
Letitia Wright and Kehlani's dance moves set the internet on fire
Internet users were ecstatic after watching the viral TikTok video of the duo dancing together. Many were left confused after watching the videos.
Twitter users expressed their shock and excitement through memes and some hilarious tweets as well. A few pointed out that Letitia Wright is having the best time post her Wakanda Forever movie release.
About Kehlani and Letitia Wright
Both Letitia and Kehlani have had a great year professionally.
Who is Kehlani?
Kehlani is an American singer, songwriter, and dancer whose debut commercial mixtape, Cloud 19 was listed as one of Complex's "50 Best Albums of 2014." Their second mixtape, You Should Be Here, debuted at no. 5 on R7B/Hip-Hop chart and won them a Grammy for Best Urban Contemporary Album.
Despite Kehlani's breakup, they have been promoting their new album Blue Water Road (2021) along with Rico Nasty on the Blue Water Road Tour. They were also a popular choice and an in-demand singer to play with the artists of Syd, Justin Beiber, and Burma Boy.
Who is Letitia Wright?
Letitia Wright, a Guyanese-British actress, is best known for her role as Shuri in Marvel's Black Panther Films. The actress has won an Outstanding Breakthrough Performance in a Motion Picture at the NAACP Image Awards for her role. She has worked on various award-winning television series like Black Mirror.
In her most recent movie, Wakanda Forever, Letitia Wright, was praised for her role as well as her chemistry with Tenoch Huerta’s antagonist Namor. On December 5, 2022, she bagged the award for Best Joint Lead Performance at the 25th British Independent Film Awards for her work on the film The Silent Twins.
Wright recently called out The Hollywood Reporter after a story named her as one of the three actors (along with Will Smith and Brad Pitt) competing for the upcoming awards with "personal baggage," referring to their individual controversies.
The actress also faced backlash two years ago after a Tweet that questioned vaccines. She had previously apologized for the tweet and has since been quiet about the controversy.
After the article, she lashed out at The Hollywood reporter for grouping her up with men "who have been accused of abuse and s*xual misconduct."