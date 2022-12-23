"Not doing anything violent": Debate ensues as UK police arrest pro-life activist after praying outside abortion clinic

A video showing police questioning and then arresting a UK-based pro-life activist, Isabel Vaughan-Spruce, who was silently praying outside an abortion clinic, is doing rounds on social media. The incident occurred outside BPAS Robert Clinic in Kings Norton, Birmingham, on Tuesday, December 6, 2022.

The footage shows Isabel, the director of UK March for Life, admitting that she was "praying in her head," which prompted the cops to arrest her. According to Alliance Defending Freedom UK (ADF UK), a faith-based legacy advocacy organization, she wasn't carrying any posters or signs or speaking, only standing inside what the organization labeled as the "censorship zone" within the country.

The clip has left internet users appalled, and many took to Twitter to express their shock. A user Douglas Wise, @Doug6ftunder, stated in a sarcasm-filled comment:

Douglas Wise @Doug6ftunder @MaryMargOlohan Oh, the horror of it all! The nerve, to pray, not doing anything violent.

"She broke the law": Netizens stand divided over Isabel's arrest after silent prayer outside abortion clinic

The footage showing Isabel Vaughan-Spruce's arrest has sparked debates among conservative and free-speech activists.

Some netizens are supporting the pro-lifer's arrest stating she violated laws set to prevent "confrontation." They pointed out that she was not arrested for "silently praying" but rather because she "refused to go to the (police) station voluntarily" and repeatedly broke "exclusion zone" laws.

A Twitterati called the episode "Just a stunt." Another user compared the arrest to detentions made on the basis of "intent based on previous form" at football matches. Speaking about Isabel Vaughan-Spruce's breaking exclusion zone, Twitter user @A_Soft_Soul, wrote:

"(She) is not some random but the leader of an anti-abortion group and a repeat harasser of women at abortion clinics. There is an exclusion zone because religious zealots harass the clinic's staff and patients."

Nichola 🇺🇦 @A_Soft_Soul @TiceRichard Isabel Vaughan-Spruce, is not some random but the leader of an anti-abortion group and a repeat harasser of women at abortion clinics. There is an exclusion zone because religious zealots harass the clinic's staff and patients. She decided to breach the zone committing an offence

Here are some comments seen on the micro-blogging platform supporting the pro-life activist's arrest:

tim lane @timboblane @calvinrobinson @JustinWelby @CottrellStephen @bishopSarahM Cal, you seem to be misrepresenting the truth here. Isabel Vaughan-Spruce, Director of UK March for Life, was standing near the BPAS Robert Clinic. She was acting against local authority laws regarding dis/approval of the clinics work. She broke the law

Glenn📣Tweets 🌹💙🇪🇺 💚🇺🇦 @Glenntwts



Isabel Vaughan-Spruce is purposely breaching a previous banning order that protects abortion clinics. She breached her bail conditions and that is why after refusing to go to the station voluntarily she was arrested.



Glenn📣Tweets 🌹💙🇪🇺 💚🇺🇦 @Glenntwts @TiceRichard Truth twister. Isabel Vaughan-Spruce is purposely breaching a previous banning order that protects abortion clinics. She breached her bail conditions and that is why after refusing to go to the station voluntarily she was arrested. Just a stunt.

Mike @MOTEMan4 @MaryMargOlohan Your statement is fake, Isabel Vaughan-Spruce was charged with breaching the exclusion zone near an abortion clinic a Public Space Protection Order introduced to ensure "people visiting and working there have clear access without fear of confrontation". Nothing to do with praying

Marjory MacLean @thehopekirkmarj @calvinrobinson @JustinWelby @CottrellStephen @bishopSarahM As a Christian minister I disagree. If I were attending a clinic and someone was standing in a spot where protesters are rightly not allowed to intimidate patients, the fact that she happens to be praying is irrelevant.

PsychicPanda🐼🔮🇪🇺 @PsychicPanda7 @astor_charlie @jdpoc @Loud_OOC_Mouth @llggeorgia As suspected, Isabel Vaughan-Spruce, is an active member of anti-abortion organisations. Therefore the police would have grounds to remove her from designated exclusion zones upon a breach. Applying a similar law with football hooligans - "intent" based on previous form.

Meanwhile, some internet users against the arrest have called the move "disgraceful." They debated that Isabel was "silently praying" without "harming or threatening" anyone. Many even called the police force "sinister."

A netizen, Patrick Lebowski, compared the need to police people's thoughts as "Orwellian." He stated:

"I may not agree with her but I respect her right to do that... When I read 1984 way back in 1973 I never imagined that one day "thought crime" would be a thing."

Patrick Labowski @PatrickLabowski @mfl_normal @MaryMargOlohan @seanbwparker She was simply exercising her right to protest; I may not agree with her but I respect her right to do that. She wasn't abusing anyone or physically attacking them. Truly Orwellian. When I read 1984 waay back in 1973 I never imagined that one day "thought crime" would be a thing.

Here are some of the comments seen on Twitter protesting Isabel Vaughan-Spruce's arrest:

Mary Margaret Olohan @MaryMargOlohan Police in the UK arrest a woman for silently praying:



"Are you praying?"



"I might be praying in my head." Police in the UK arrest a woman for silently praying: "Are you praying?" "I might be praying in my head." https://t.co/7Q8UnKmfa1

Tom Chellew @thomas_chellew The UK Police Force don't seem at all sinister.

Isabel Vaughan-Spruce was arrested for silently praying outside an abortion clinic. So much for freedom of Worship. I fear I may now get 40 years incarceration for "typing whilst overweight" or something equally anti-social! The UK Police Force don't seem at all sinister. Isabel Vaughan-Spruce was arrested for silently praying outside an abortion clinic. So much for freedom of Worship. I fear I may now get 40 years incarceration for "typing whilst overweight" or something equally anti-social!

Becky Berry @BeckyABerry Not the USA but Please today- take 2 minutes and pray for Isabel-Vaughan-Spruce....a warrior for Christ our King..a warrior for the unborn....arrested for praying silently in her head for babies on a sidewalk near a abortion clinic....if we don't save the babies who will?

Carole Novielli @CaroleNovielli @BrumLordMayor Why did UK police arrest a woman praying? Americans want to know if religious freedom means anything there. Stop persecuting Christians like Isabel Vaughan-Spruce.

Sean Bw Parker @seanbwparker @mfl_normal @MaryMargOlohan Hi JbN, I did watch it, and she was peacefully protesting, but being arrested. Unacceptable in a liberal democracy. Whether you agree with her or not, freedom of expression/protest exists, for me and for thee

A Twitter user, Caroline Farrow, @CF_Farrow, shared a series of tweets that spoke for the pro-life activist, calling her a "gentle soul" who was arrested for "silent prayer and the thoughts in her head." She called it a "draconian police service." Here are a few of her tweets:

Caroline Farrow @CF_Farrow Everyone in the U.K. pro-life movement knows and loves Isabel Vaughan-Spruce. She is the most gentle peaceful loving woman you could hope to meet.



She has been literally arrested for silent prayer and the thoughts in her head. Nothing more. Everyone in the U.K. pro-life movement knows and loves Isabel Vaughan-Spruce. She is the most gentle peaceful loving woman you could hope to meet.She has been literally arrested for silent prayer and the thoughts in her head. Nothing more.

Caroline Farrow @CF_Farrow What kind of draconian police service tries to impose bail conditions preventing you from being able to speak to a Catholic priest? Welcome to the People's Republic of the United Kingdom…



Welcome to the People’s Republic of the United Kingdom… What kind of draconian police service tries to impose bail conditions preventing you from being able to speak to a Catholic priest? Welcome to the People’s Republic of the United Kingdom…

Caroline Farrow @CF_Farrow At the time that Isabel Vaughan-Spruce was praying, the abortion facility was closed, therefore she could not be said to be harassing women or any other members of the public. Nonetheless because she was engaging in a prohibited activity, she was arrested.

Caroline Farrow @CF_Farrow In a further infringement of her religious freedoms, Isabel Vaughan-Spruce has been banned from participating in public prayer OUTSIDE the buffer zone to “prevent further offences”.



Caroline Farrow @CF_Farrow In a further infringement of her religious freedoms, Isabel Vaughan-Spruce has been banned from participating in public prayer OUTSIDE the buffer zone to "prevent further offences". In other words stop other people from thinking the wrong thoughts in public.

On what charges was Isabel arrested?

According to ADF UK, the city of Birmingham has established buffer zones of 150-meter radius around abortion clinics, which makes it illegal for anyone to "engage in behavior disapproving or approving of abortion," including graphic, verbal, or written means, prayer, or counseling." This is set under the Public Space Protection Order (PSPO) legislation.

Police approached Isabel Vaughan-Spruce after a complaint was filed suspecting her of "silently praying." After March for Life director's arrest, she was charged on December 15, 2022, with four counts of breaking a Public Space Protection Order. She is set to appear at Birmingham Magistrates' Court in February 2023.

