"Not doing anything violent": Debate ensues as UK police arrest pro-life activist after praying outside abortion clinic

A video showing police questioning and then arresting a UK-based pro-life activist, Isabel Vaughan-Spruce, who was silently praying outside an abortion clinic, is doing rounds on social media. The incident occurred outside BPAS Robert Clinic in Kings Norton, Birmingham, on Tuesday, December 6, 2022.
The footage shows Isabel, the director of UK March for Life, admitting that she was "praying in her head," which prompted the cops to arrest her. According to Alliance Defending Freedom UK (ADF UK), a faith-based legacy advocacy organization, she wasn't carrying any posters or signs or speaking, only standing inside what the organization labeled as the "censorship zone" within the country.
The clip has left internet users appalled, and many took to Twitter to express their shock. A user Douglas Wise, @Doug6ftunder, stated in a sarcasm-filled comment:
"She broke the law": Netizens stand divided over Isabel's arrest after silent prayer outside abortion clinic
The footage showing Isabel Vaughan-Spruce's arrest has sparked debates among conservative and free-speech activists.
Some netizens are supporting the pro-lifer's arrest stating she violated laws set to prevent "confrontation." They pointed out that she was not arrested for "silently praying" but rather because she "refused to go to the (police) station voluntarily" and repeatedly broke "exclusion zone" laws.
A Twitterati called the episode "Just a stunt." Another user compared the arrest to detentions made on the basis of "intent based on previous form" at football matches. Speaking about Isabel Vaughan-Spruce's breaking exclusion zone, Twitter user @A_Soft_Soul, wrote:
"(She) is not some random but the leader of an anti-abortion group and a repeat harasser of women at abortion clinics. There is an exclusion zone because religious zealots harass the clinic's staff and patients."
Here are some comments seen on the micro-blogging platform supporting the pro-life activist's arrest:
Meanwhile, some internet users against the arrest have called the move "disgraceful." They debated that Isabel was "silently praying" without "harming or threatening" anyone. Many even called the police force "sinister."
A netizen, Patrick Lebowski, compared the need to police people's thoughts as "Orwellian." He stated:
"I may not agree with her but I respect her right to do that... When I read 1984 way back in 1973 I never imagined that one day "thought crime" would be a thing."
Here are some of the comments seen on Twitter protesting Isabel Vaughan-Spruce's arrest:
A Twitter user, Caroline Farrow, @CF_Farrow, shared a series of tweets that spoke for the pro-life activist, calling her a "gentle soul" who was arrested for "silent prayer and the thoughts in her head." She called it a "draconian police service." Here are a few of her tweets:
On what charges was Isabel arrested?
According to ADF UK, the city of Birmingham has established buffer zones of 150-meter radius around abortion clinics, which makes it illegal for anyone to "engage in behavior disapproving or approving of abortion," including graphic, verbal, or written means, prayer, or counseling." This is set under the Public Space Protection Order (PSPO) legislation.
Police approached Isabel Vaughan-Spruce after a complaint was filed suspecting her of "silently praying." After March for Life director's arrest, she was charged on December 15, 2022, with four counts of breaking a Public Space Protection Order. She is set to appear at Birmingham Magistrates' Court in February 2023.