Police called, multiple fans ejected after incident with Scarlett Bordeaux at WWE live event

An unfortunate fan incident involving Scarlett Bordeaux led to the police being called to a recent WWE live event in Peoria.

Drew McIntyre took on Karrion Kross at the latest WWE live event in Peoria. Kross was accompanied to the ring by Scarlett Bordeaux for his match against The Scottish Warrior.

However, at one point during the match, a fan threw a drink at Scarlett, and the latter understandably seemed pis*ed off about the same. As per a fan on Twitter, multiple fans were ejected from the live event following the incident and the police were called.

Brandon Michael @DaCurbStompKing Multiple fans ejected, police called, someone threw a drink at Scarlett during Karrion Kross vs. Drew McIntyre. #WWEPeoria Multiple fans ejected, police called, someone threw a drink at Scarlett during Karrion Kross vs. Drew McIntyre. #WWEPeoria

Sensei Bock @bockoclock



Just enjoy pro wrestling Water thrown at Scarlett resulting in security and police involvement. Some lady mad about something with security guards. So much drama at #wwepeoria tonight.Just enjoy pro wrestling Water thrown at Scarlett resulting in security and police involvement. Some lady mad about something with security guards. So much drama at #wwepeoria tonight. Just enjoy pro wrestling 🙏

🧚 @friendrryy why’re y’all throwing water on people at live events? y’all got no home training? #WWEPeoria why’re y’all throwing water on people at live events? y’all got no home training? #WWEPeoria

Preston Sloat @sloat_preston @RealTalkWrestle @cdavidroberson2 we are right behind them it was the lady with them that threw the drink and they took her away first and then came and got her family who looked embarrassed to be associated with her they didn’t cuff the man just asked him to leave @RealTalkWrestle @cdavidroberson2 we are right behind them it was the lady with them that threw the drink and they took her away first and then came and got her family who looked embarrassed to be associated with her they didn’t cuff the man just asked him to leave

Fans on Twitter were livid over the embarrassing incident with Scarlett Bordeaux

This isn't the first time fans have targeted Scarlett Bordeaux at ringside. Back in 2019, Scarlett wrestled Lady Shani at an AAA event. During the match, a fan was caught on camera groping Scarlett. The latter didn't realize what had happened until much later and reacted to the same on social media:

"It is NEVER okay to touch a performer without their consent. I didn’t realize what happened until I watched the footage afterwards being so in the moment after a dive with my back turned otherwise I would have reacted much differently. Thnx to @LadyShaniAAA for having my back. Just a final thought. If you wouldn’t want a stranger to grab you on the street, don’t do it to a wrestler as they’re putting their bodies on the line trying to entertain you."

Scarlett also called out fans who justified the creep's behavior:

"To the few who tried to justify this persons behavior- What I wear is completely irrelevant. Could be a string bikini or a snowsuit, it doesn’t matter. My body is mine and you cannot touch me without my permission. Most fans I encounter are respectful, awesome people and I appreciate you."

What happened to Scarlett at the WWE Peoria live event was incredibly unfortunate. Here's hoping the unruly fan is punished accordingly and is banned from future live events.

