''Not even bigger in the US'': Shakira fans defend pop star, slam Jennifer Lopez for controversial Halftime comments

The upcoming Jennifer Lopez documentary, Halftime, has been in the news lately after the singer made some controversial remarks about having to share the stage with pop star Shakira.

The doc shows Lopez arguing with the NFL, saying she did not want to share the stage with the Columbian singer and that ''this was the worst idea in the world.'' Now fans of Shakira have taken to Twitter to defend their icon, slamming Lopez, with many comparing the two pop stars' fame in the US and worldwide.

Read further ahead to see reactions to Jennifer Lopez's controversial comments on Shakira during the famous Super Bowl Halftime performance in 2020.

Shakira fans unhappy with Jennifer Lopez over Super Bowl remarks

Many of Shakira's fans took to Twitter to defend the star, and several comparisons were made between the two pop icons. Take a look at some of the reactions on Twitter:

Ashley @ashleyeleigh Im The 🐐 @RandomRan__ and I love Shakira Shakira was never bigger than J Lo EVER in her careerand I love Shakira Shakira was never bigger than J Lo EVER in her career 😂😂😂😂😂😂 and I love Shakira Shakira was bigger than J lo before she ever even bothered to enter the American market. twitter.com/randomran__/st… Shakira was bigger than J lo before she ever even bothered to enter the American market. twitter.com/randomran__/st…

yasmeena @belgikiyaa Im The 🐐 @RandomRan__ and I love Shakira Shakira was never bigger than J Lo EVER in her careerand I love Shakira Shakira was never bigger than J Lo EVER in her career 😂😂😂😂😂😂 and I love Shakira Americans are so stupid. J Lo was very popular in the US but Shakira dominated the entire world in music twitter.com/randomran__/st… Americans are so stupid. J Lo was very popular in the US but Shakira dominated the entire world in music twitter.com/randomran__/st…

224💙 @neil224_ @1KENNYBASE J lo not even bigger in the US if we being real @1KENNYBASE J lo not even bigger in the US if we being real

my guinea pig is a communist @protectynggirls Shakira could do Jenny from the block but j lo could never do waka waka Shakira could do Jenny from the block but j lo could never do waka waka

Kirin @hadouren Im The 🐐 @RandomRan__ and I love Shakira Shakira was never bigger than J Lo EVER in her careerand I love Shakira Shakira was never bigger than J Lo EVER in her career 😂😂😂😂😂😂 and I love Shakira J Lo not accepted by her hood Shakira is accepted by the world there’s levels twitter.com/randomran__/st… J Lo not accepted by her hood Shakira is accepted by the world there’s levels twitter.com/randomran__/st…

𝙰𝚞𝚣𝚢 🌺 @xalareyth Im The 🐐 @RandomRan__ and I love Shakira Shakira was never bigger than J Lo EVER in her careerand I love Shakira Shakira was never bigger than J Lo EVER in her career 😂😂😂😂😂😂 and I love Shakira J Lo went to her old block and no one knew who she was, stop the cap twitter.com/RandomRan__/st… J Lo went to her old block and no one knew who she was, stop the cap twitter.com/RandomRan__/st…

Sir Chips @Ramsizzzle Im The 🐐 @RandomRan__ and I love Shakira Shakira was never bigger than J Lo EVER in her careerand I love Shakira Shakira was never bigger than J Lo EVER in her career 😂😂😂😂😂😂 and I love Shakira Even in America “J.Lo > Shakira” is kinda questionable nevermind worldwide twitter.com/randomran__/st… Even in America “J.Lo > Shakira” is kinda questionable nevermind worldwide twitter.com/randomran__/st…

Baby Milf ✨💖 @VelmawithaD Im The 🐐 @RandomRan__ and I love Shakira Shakira was never bigger than J Lo EVER in her careerand I love Shakira Shakira was never bigger than J Lo EVER in her career 😂😂😂😂😂😂 and I love Shakira Shakira never bigger than j lo ? We talking about the same j lo who’s a sell out from the Bronx ? The one who don’t write any of her own music ? The one who shot the Jenny from the block on a closed set in Miami ? twitter.com/randomran__/st… Shakira never bigger than j lo ? We talking about the same j lo who’s a sell out from the Bronx ? The one who don’t write any of her own music ? The one who shot the Jenny from the block on a closed set in Miami ? twitter.com/randomran__/st…

Shakira fans are offended by Lopez's remarks as they fiercely defended their beloved pop icon while criticizing Lopez, saying the former enjoys a bigger global fan following.

Although, some people have clarified that Lopez did not say that against Shakira but against the idea that two Latina women perfectly capable of headlining their own shows were made to perform lesser time, because they were squeezed together.

“This was the worst idea in the world,”

: nypost.com/2022/06/09/jen… Jennifer Lopez’s Netflix documentary reveals she was unhappy to share the Super Bowl stage with Shakira:“This was the worst idea in the world,” Jennifer Lopez’s Netflix documentary reveals she was unhappy to share the Super Bowl stage with Shakira:“This was the worst idea in the world,”🔗: nypost.com/2022/06/09/jen… https://t.co/SWSQVKLjXh This is the best example of how misinformation spreads. She never said anything negative about Shakira. She’s not bitter. She’s upset at the Super Bowl sponsors for making TWO latinas do the job that one mediocre boy does in the halftime show while getting all the spotlight. twitter.com/Glock_Topickz/… This is the best example of how misinformation spreads. She never said anything negative about Shakira. She’s not bitter. She’s upset at the Super Bowl sponsors for making TWO latinas do the job that one mediocre boy does in the halftime show while getting all the spotlight. twitter.com/Glock_Topickz/…

Jennifer Lopez and Shakira's Super Bowl Halftime performance

In February 2020, Lopez and Shakira shared the stage during the Super Bowl 54 Halftime show, sending fans into a frenzy with electrifying performances. The event generated widespread attention as two of their generation's most iconic pop stars came together for the performance of a lifetime. Both singers' fans consider it among the greatest Super Bowl shows.

The performance was noted for the two stars incorporating a wide range of styles and musical genres, ranging from reggae to salsa and hip-hop. The two singers each performed for about six minutes before jumping into a duet performance of Shakira's iconic number Waka Waka, the official anthem of the Fifa World Cup 2010.

Jennifer Lopez' Halftime documentary on Netflix

Lopez's new documentary, Halftime, will premiere on Netflix on June 14, 2022. The documentary focuses extensively on the pop icon's life and career. According to a description by Netflix's official YouTube channel:

''HALFTIME offers an intimate peek behind the curtain revealing the grit and determination that makes Jennifer Lopez. The film serves as the kickoff to the second half of her life, as she lays bare her evolution as a Latina, a mother, and an artist, taking agency in her career and using her voice for a greater purpose.''

Fans can expect a complex portrait of their icon as it focuses on her personal life and her evolution as an artist over the years, among numerous other things. The documentary is directed by Amanda Micheli, known for Vegas Baby, and the Oscar-nominated short documentary La Corona.

Halftime premiered at the Tribeca Film Festival on June 8, 2022, to highly positive reviews from critics, who praised the film for capturing the numerous facets of Lopez's personal and professional life and depicting her human side.

Don't miss Halftime on Netflix on June 14, 2022.

