''Not even bigger in the US'': Shakira fans defend pop star, slam Jennifer Lopez for controversial Halftime comments

The upcoming Jennifer Lopez documentary, Halftime, has been in the news lately after the singer made some controversial remarks about having to share the stage with pop star Shakira.
The doc shows Lopez arguing with the NFL, saying she did not want to share the stage with the Columbian singer and that ''this was the worst idea in the world.'' Now fans of Shakira have taken to Twitter to defend their icon, slamming Lopez, with many comparing the two pop stars' fame in the US and worldwide.
Read further ahead to see reactions to Jennifer Lopez's controversial comments on Shakira during the famous Super Bowl Halftime performance in 2020.
Shakira fans unhappy with Jennifer Lopez over Super Bowl remarks
Many of Shakira's fans took to Twitter to defend the star, and several comparisons were made between the two pop icons. Take a look at some of the reactions on Twitter:
Shakira fans are offended by Lopez's remarks as they fiercely defended their beloved pop icon while criticizing Lopez, saying the former enjoys a bigger global fan following.
Although, some people have clarified that Lopez did not say that against Shakira but against the idea that two Latina women perfectly capable of headlining their own shows were made to perform lesser time, because they were squeezed together.
Jennifer Lopez and Shakira's Super Bowl Halftime performance
In February 2020, Lopez and Shakira shared the stage during the Super Bowl 54 Halftime show, sending fans into a frenzy with electrifying performances. The event generated widespread attention as two of their generation's most iconic pop stars came together for the performance of a lifetime. Both singers' fans consider it among the greatest Super Bowl shows.
The performance was noted for the two stars incorporating a wide range of styles and musical genres, ranging from reggae to salsa and hip-hop. The two singers each performed for about six minutes before jumping into a duet performance of Shakira's iconic number Waka Waka, the official anthem of the Fifa World Cup 2010.
Jennifer Lopez' Halftime documentary on Netflix
Lopez's new documentary, Halftime, will premiere on Netflix on June 14, 2022. The documentary focuses extensively on the pop icon's life and career. According to a description by Netflix's official YouTube channel:
''HALFTIME offers an intimate peek behind the curtain revealing the grit and determination that makes Jennifer Lopez. The film serves as the kickoff to the second half of her life, as she lays bare her evolution as a Latina, a mother, and an artist, taking agency in her career and using her voice for a greater purpose.''
Fans can expect a complex portrait of their icon as it focuses on her personal life and her evolution as an artist over the years, among numerous other things. The documentary is directed by Amanda Micheli, known for Vegas Baby, and the Oscar-nominated short documentary La Corona.
Halftime premiered at the Tribeca Film Festival on June 8, 2022, to highly positive reviews from critics, who praised the film for capturing the numerous facets of Lopez's personal and professional life and depicting her human side.
