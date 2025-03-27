Gospel music singer, songwriter, and pastor Marvin Sapp is currently trending after a video surfaced of him asking his congregation for $40,000. The video, which was shared by the YouTube channel All Things Theology on March 21, 2025, traces back to Sapp's 2024 convention in Baltimore.

The 58-year-old stated that people needed to understand the “cost” that was involved in doing something good.

“There’s one thousand of you. I say, close them doors. Ushers, close the doors… We all going to leave together. Y’all ain’t going no place but to the restaurant. There’s one thousand of you tonight and those that are watching, it’s a thousand that’s watching online,” Sapp shared.

The video continued with Marvin telling the churchgoers:

“This is a small seed. If I get a thousand online to give this and thousand in the sanctuary to give this, that’s $40,000 tonight. I’m challenging each of you all down here to give a $20 seed. I think $20 is a lot of money. $20 believe it or not when my late wife MaLinda Prince Sapp was alive, was a good date.”

Following the now-viral video, the internet is criticizing the gospel musician. For instance, YouTube user @amarissanders1003 commented on All Things Theology’s post about it and said—

Marvin Sapp asked his congregation for $40K. (Image via YouTube)

Many people joined the conversation and shared similar reactions on the social networking site X.

“I promise I would’ve called the police and screamed I’m being kidnapped,” a person wrote.

“This is insane,” one person wrote.

“Nevaaaa would paid ittttt,” wrote another.

Others continued to chime in—

“This mofo is a straight-up scammer and con artist. What’s worse is that so many ADOS people fall for this con,” a netizen wrote.

“All these preachers are hustling,” an individual wrote.

“His music not gon hit the same no more,” another netizen wrote.

“Lmmfao this is disgusting,” one user wrote.

More about Marvin Sapp's recent remarks

During his latest speech, Marvin Sapp asked members of the congregation and online listeners for $20 each. He said that a small contribution from two thousand people would total $40,000, which they could use to serve God and their fellow humans.

Sapp recalled that when his wife was alive, $20 could buy a box of popcorn, a soda can with two straws, and two movie tickets. He insisted he wasn’t being "cheap” but claimed it was a “swag move,” which he said youngsters today couldn’t achieve with just $20.

“Now, everyone up here, we’ve all sowed and seeded. But I need everyone standing up here with us, with me, to plant a seed of $100. Because, again, it costs to sit up here. I got you. Let’s see, so so so, put your $20 away, preachers,” he asked looking at his fellow preachers on stage.

“That 20 wasn’t for you. And this is what I need you to do. If you’re giving electronically or even if you’re giving tangibly, I’m going to have y’all to come to the altar and give it. ‘Cause I need to see a thousand people moving.”

After this, the Grace & Mercy singer asked the ushers to bring in the baskets and encouraged the churchgoers to put their hands in them while making their donations. Marvin Sapp repeated the phrase “Giving is worship" several times and suggested that if they raised $40,000 that night, it would be an “easy miracle.”

In brief, about Marvin Sapp

Bishop Marvin L. Sapp is also an orator, biblical preacher, and co-founder of the Lighthouse Full Life Center Church, based in Michigan. He serves as the senior pastor at The Chosen Vessel Cathedral in Fort Worth, Texas, and is the Suffragan bishop and senior advisor to the Presiding Bishop of the Global United Fellowship, a group comprising 2200 churches across 22 countries.

Marvin Sapp is a gospel singer, songwriter, and record producer from Grand Rapids, Michigan, who began his career as a vocalist with the gospel band Commissioned in 1990.

Six years later, he embarked on a solo career and has since released his debut eponymous album along with other notable songs, including Nothing Else Matters, I Believe, Diary Of A Psalmist, Best In Me, Be Exalted, Thirsty, Here I Am, Yes You Can, and I Win, among others.

He is also known for his 13 Grammy nominations, 24 Stellar Awards, 2 Soul Train Music Awards, 2 BET Awards, 4 Dove Awards, 8 BMI Songwriter’s Awards for sales, and the Black Music Honors Gospel Music Icon Award, among other accolades.

Marvin Sapp was inducted into the Black Music and Entertainment Walk of Fame in 2023. The bishop has also received the Giant of Giants Award, the highest Black honor in his hometown, as well as the Frederick Douglass Award from the National Association of Negro and Professional Women’s Club. Marvin Sapp has penned eight books, including Recreation and Suitable.

The pastor-musician founded Elev8 Entertainment & Media LLC in 2020. Some of the artists from the label include Jamar The Prince, Chosen Vessel Worship and Arts, and himself. His biopic NEVER WOULD HAVE MADE IT: THE MARVIN SAPP STORY was published in August 2022.

Marvin Sapp has three children: Marvin II, MiKaila, and Madisson.

