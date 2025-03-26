"No one should believe her grift"— Internet reacts as Paula White-Cain's $1000 Easter plea sparks mass backlash 

Senior Advisor to the White House Faith Office Paula White-Cain is currently trending after her online Passover Season sermon on March 23, 2025, sparked controversy. During the sermon, she encouraged fellow Christians to donate to Paula White Ministries.

In the now-viral video of the sermon, Paula urged people to "honor God with your Passover/Easter Resurrection Offering" in exchange for a "Holy Land Communion Set " with two olive wood cups, grape juice, and unleavened bread from Israel, along with an instruction manual "on how to celebrate the Lord's supper" in an "attractive, commemorative box set."

Additionally, Paula White-Cain stated that donors would receive a copy of her Passover devotional book, her DVD series, and a "special disc on communion."

“For your special Passover offering of $1,000 or more as the Holy Spirit leads, you will also receive the beautiful 10-inch Waterford crystal cross. Don't miss your moment to release seven supernatural blessings and provision into your life," she added.

Following her Easter appeal for donations, Paula White-Cain is now facing significant online backlash. For example, a user on X, @marksbury, commented on a post by Right Wing Watch—

A netizen comments on Paula White-Cain's sermon. (Image via X)

Many people joined the conversation and shared similar reactions on the platform—

“There is no floor too low for the grift..,” a person wrote.

“What a fraud,” one person wrote.

“The really sick thing about this scam is that it preys on the poor,” wrote another.

Others continued to chime in—

“Sadly there will be people who believe in her lies,” a netizen wrote.

“This is wrong on so many levels,” another netizen wrote.

“Grifters gonna grift. While asking you to gift…” an individual wrote.

“This is an abomination,” wrote another.

Elsewhere in her sermon, Paula White-Cain urged Christians to “honor God on Passover,” which begins at sundown on April 12 and continues through Good Friday (April 18), concluding on Easter Sunday, to receive “seven supernatural blessings for you and your house.” She explained these blessings according to Exodus 23.

Paula stated that God would “assign an angel to you,” “be an enemy to your enemies,” “give you prosperity,” “take sickness away from you,” “give you a long life,” “bring increase and inheritance,” and “give a special year of blessing.”

"You're not doing this to get something, but you're doing it in honor to God, realizing what you can receive… Ministry takes money. And if you have the ability to stand with us, I want to ask you to put your faith during this very holy time - because I give just to give, and I pray there are others, but also know we wanna get you some special gifts," she explained.

Christian community leaders also addressed Paula White-Cain’s latest sermon

Several members of the Christian community have condemned Paula White-Cain for her donation plea during her recent online sermon. Arizona-based pastor Gabriel Hughes, affiliated with Providence Reformed Baptist Church in Casa Grande, reposted the video on X and wrote in a caption:

"Dear Donald Trump, please remove Paula White. She's a false teacher. Appoint a godly man who preaches Christ and Him crucified for our sins (Voddie Baucham?). Brethren have nothing to do with this woman. In seeking a seat at the table, she doesn't help you—you help her."

Similarly, Minneapolis pastor and host of the Being Lutheran podcast, Jason Gudim, reshared the viral clip on the platform and wrote:

"If you give Paula White a grand, the only thing you'll ever be is poorer in every conceivable way imaginable."

Evangelist and author Justin Peters posted an image of Paula White-Cain with Donald Trump and remarked that he might “vote with a false teacher” but would “never, ever, under any circumstances, pray with one or participate in any spiritual endeavor of any kind with one."

Right-wing content creator and Donald Trump supporter Jon Root stated that anyone who holds “true to strong biblical conviction and discernment” wouldn’t associate with Paula White-Cain. Dolly Parton’s sister, Stella Parton, also addressed Paula directly, urging her to “shut up with your gift” and to "repent and stop this charade."

“I’m a Christian and this is not at all Christian. It’s a grifter scam. STOP,” she added.

Stella Parton calls out Paula White-Cain. (Image via X)

Reverand K.W. Chafee reposted the clip and inserted a “Yikes” GIF in response. Meanwhile, Baptist leader William Wolfe defended the current White House spiritual advisor to the NOTUS.

"The White House Faith Office is not a church; it is a governmental office doing policy and political work,” Wolfe wrote.

William, who served under Trump’s first term, added:

“No one in that room had to compromise on any theological beliefs to be there, but rather, we were all there because, despite any theological differences, we understand the importance of working together on major issues like religious liberty, protecting the unborn in America, combating the radical LGBT agenda that is harming children, etc.”

On Tuesday, Jennifer Korn, the leader of the White House Faith Office, told NOTUS that they have been "engaging with faith leaders across the country through briefings, listening sessions, and working meetings to discuss the President's policy goals, including religious freedom, protecting women and children, foster care, adoption, and education."

"We listen to their ideas and concerns to improve policy and ensure people of faith have a voice in their government, just like every other American," Korn added.

This is not the first time the Mississippi-born Paula White-Cain has asked for an Easter donation in return for supernatural blessings. Back in March 2020, during a religious conference in Phoenix, Arizona, she informed attendees that their contributions would ensure “supernatural protection from the Coronavirus” and provide a “cure for every virus and plague!” After facing backlash at that time, she withdrew from the multi-day event, according to Mediate.

Earlier this year, Donald Trump appointed Paula White-Cain as the head of the Faith Office, which aims to address “anti-Christian bias.” She previously served as Trump’s special advisor to the Faith and Opportunity Initiative (part of the Office of Public Liaison) during his first term in 2019.

The Florida-based pastor, an advocate of prosperity theology, delivered the innovation at Trump’s inauguration in January 2017 and offered the opening prayer at the January 2021 rally at the U.S. Capitol prior to the riots. Recently, Paula White-Cain gathered a group of 17 evangelical pastors to pray over the President in the Oval Office.

