Where does Barron Trump go to college? President Trump says his son has an "unbelievable aptitude in technology"

US President Donald Trump has claimed that his youngest son, Barron Trump, has an "unbelievable aptitude in technology," recalling a time when Barron quickly restarted a laptop after it had been turned off. Barron is the only child of the President and his third and current wife, Melania Trump.

Ad

In an interview with Fox News' Laura Ingraham, Donald Trump touched on multiple topics, including his children. The interview aired on Barron Trump's birthday, March 20, 2025, when he turned 19. During the conversation, Trump shared an incident, highlighting his aptitude for technology. He said:

"I turn off his laptop, I said, 'Oh good,' and I go back five minutes later, he's got his laptop. I said, 'How'd you do that?' 'None of your business, Dad.' He’s got an unbelievable aptitude in technology."

Ad

Expand Tweet

Ad

Barron Trump is currently a student at New York University's Stern School of Business. He graduated from Oxbridge Academy in West Palm Beach, Florida, in May last year. He is reportedly studying business at NYU and has shown an interest in politics.

The US President's youngest son broke tradition by not following in his father's footsteps, who attended the University of Pennsylvania's Wharton School of Business. In the interview, the Republican leader also spoke about his other children, adding:

Ad

“If you look at my kids, all of my kids, they’ve been very good, they've been very smart. They love our country and they’re proud of their father.”

Donald Trump has five children from his three marriages—Donald Trump Jr., Ivanka, Eric, Tiffany, and Barron.

When the NYU President of the College Republicans called Barron Trump an "oddity on campus"

Republican National Convention: Day Four - Source: Getty

In an interview with Vanity Fair in February 2025, Kaya Walker, the President of the New York University chapter of the College Republicans, stirred controversy by calling Barron Trump an "oddity on campus."

Ad

"He’s sort of like an oddity on campus. He goes to class, he goes home," Walker said.

Shortly after her statements, Walker resigned from her post after the College Republicans of America declared in a press release (dated February 17, 2025) that her comments did not "align with the values and principles" of the organization. It said:

"We have been made aware of a statement made by the NYU chapter President that does not align with the values and principles upheld by our organization. Though Vanity Fair and The Independent unfairly framed what was said, upon review, we still found it to be inappropriate. The NYU chapter President submitted her resignation last night."

Ad

Expand Tweet

Ad

Barron Trump was first spotted attending New York University in September last year, accompanied by Security Service agents. The President's son reportedly travels to university from his father's residence in Manhattan, Trump Tower, where he spent much of his early life.

According to PEOPLE, a source told them that Barron Trump has "a button-down collar mentality" while in public. However, he is "focused on his studies" and doesn't seem "out of place" while in university. The publication also reported that Barron's parents have a big influence on the youngster.

Ad

In an interview with the Daily Mail in September 2024, Donald Trump claimed that his son was accepted in "a lot of colleges" as he's a "smart guy." He waxed lyrical about NYU in particular and said:

"It's a very high-quality place. He liked it. He liked the school. We liked NYU. I've known NYU for a long time, but it's one of the highest-rated. I went to Wharton, and that was certainly one that we were considering. We didn't do that. We went for Stern."

Ad

In his aforementioned interview, the President also stated that Barron is interested in soccer and will continue playing it during his university days. He also represented one of DC United's youth teams as a teenager.

Trump added that Barron Trump is a very "high aptitude child" and has now passed "into something beyond child-dom." The teenager was also spotted beside his father during his inauguration in January this year.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback