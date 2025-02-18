NYU College Republicans President resigns after calling Barron Trump an "oddity on campus"

The President of the New York University chapter of College Republicans, Kaya Walker, has resigned after making controversial comments about Donald Trump's son Barron Trump. The US President's son is currently studying at New York University.

In a press release dated February 17, 2025, the College Republicans of America stated that Kaya Walker's comment on Barron Trump “does not align with the values and principles" of the organization. The statement said:

"We have been made aware of a statement made by the NYU chapter President that does not align with the values and principles upheld by our organization. Though Vanity Fair and The Independent unfairly framed what was said, upon review, we still found it to be inappropriate. The NYU chapter President submitted her resignation last night."

The statement came after Walker spoke to Vanity Fair about Trump's son's life at the NYU. She said:

"He’s sort of like an oddity on campus. He goes to class, he goes home."

Donald Trump and Melania Trump's only son, Barron Trump, was first spotted attending university in September last year. The teenager was accompanied by Secret Service agents at NYU's Manhattan campus. He attends the NYU Stern School of Business, which is believed to be one of the most prestigious business schools in the world.

"It's a very high-quality place" - When President Donald Trump explained Barron Trump's decision to join NYU Stern School of Business

Republican Presidential Nominee Donald Trump Holds Election Night Event In West Palm Beach - Source: Getty

In an interview with the Daily Mail in September last year, President Donald Trump explained why his son Barron Trump opted to go to NYU Stern School of Business. He said:

"He was accepted to a lot of colleges. He's a very smart guy, and he'll be going to Stern, the business school, which is a great school at N.Y.U. It's a very high-quality place. He liked it. He liked the school. We liked NYU."

"I've known NYU for a long time, but it's one of the highest-rated. I went to Wharton, and that was certainly one that we were considering. We didn't do that. We went for Stern."

Trump also revealed that his youngest son had received multiple other offers, including the University of Pennsylvania's prestigious Wharton School of Business - which is the President's Alma Mater. Before attending NYU, Barron Trump graduated from the Oxbridge Academy in May 2024.

"He's a very high aptitude child, but he's no longer a child. He's just passed into something beyond child-dom. He's he's doing great," the Republican President added about his son.

In an interview with Fox News, First Lady Melania Trump explained that Barron decided to attend NYU and live at his home. He reportedly travels to university from his father's residence, Trump Tower, on Fifth Avenue. Further, Melania described Barron as an "incredible young man" and added that she is proud of what he has grown up to become.

Barron was present at Trump's inauguration in January this year. The MAGA leader was sworn in as the President for the second time after his victory over former Vice President Kamala Harris in the 2024 elections.

