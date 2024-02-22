As expected by many, the explicit video featuring Bobbi Althoff that has been doing rounds of the internet all week has been proven to be an AI-generated deepfake, and Althoff herself is here to set the record straight.

Bobbi Althoff, host of the popular The Really Good Podcast, was recently the victim of an NSFW clip that appeared to be created by AI and depicted her in a compromising position.

The video, titled Bobbi Althoff leak video, went viral, and she started trending on X. The video has also set off a debate on the unethical usage of AI on the internet. While several had speculated that the video was not the real Althoff, it was only today that the influencer spoke up about it.

"definitely AI-generated," says Bobbi Althoff, shutting down leak rumors

Bobbi Althoff took to Instagram stories to express her shock at finding her name trending on the social media app. She posted a screenshot of her name trending in the “Rap” category of X and clarified that the leak that had gone viral was not her but rather an AI-generated version of her face superimposed on someone else.

Althoff writes,

"Hate to disappoint you all, but the reason I'm trending is 100% not me & is definitely AI-generated."

She also went on to post a video of herself, stating that she initially thought she was trending on X for her podcast and not for a leak. While at first, she shrugged it off, thinking people would know it wasn't real, it was only after her team called her to clarify that it really sunk in for Althoff that some people thought it was her in the NFSW video.

While many had been saying that the video was AI-generated from the start, Bobbi Althoff’s confirmation of the same has initiated a very important conversation around the ethics, or lack thereof, of deepfake pornography and the misuse of AI.

As of 2024, no regulation directly covers deepfake pornography. Instead, the courts currently address the harm caused by its development and distribution using existing criminal and civil laws, and they are often not enough to provide adequate justice to the victims.

While efforts are being made to combat these ethical concerns through legislation and technology-based solutions, one hopes the conversation that has been sparked by yet another deepfake leak brings some conducive results.

Bobbi Althoff is a social media influencer who went big on TikTok for her deadpan humor while sharing her life as a young mother with the world. In 2023, she also started hosting The Really Good Podcast, where she interviews celebrities.

It has been an eventful month for Althoff. Earlier this month, the influencer announced that she and her husband, Cory Althoff, are divorcing after a little more than 3 years of marriage. In an Instagram post, she stated,

"While our relationship did not work out as husband and wife, we will always be friends, and I will always love him."

The pair married in 2020 and have two daughters: Isla, one, and Luca, three.

