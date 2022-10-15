"Now that's a mother": Internet in awe of how Angela Lansbury rescued her kids from Charles Manson cult

Angela Lansbury passed away on Tuesday at the of 96. As news of the actress' death makes headlines, an interview where she explained how she saved her daughter from falling in with Charles Manson’s cult has resurfaced online. Fans of the actress have been stunned since hearing about the story.

Ellen Barkin @EllenBarkin Shhh….I need to read about how Angela Lansbury saved her daughter from Charles Manson. Now that’s a MOTHER. Shhh….I need to read about how Angela Lansbury saved her daughter from Charles Manson. Now that’s a MOTHER.

In a 2014 interview, the Murder, She Wrote actress recalled a difficult time in her life. Angela Lansbury explained how her daughter Deidre Shaw began mingling with Manson and his posse. Lansbury explained:

“She was one of many youngsters who knew him and they were fascinated. He was an extraordinary character, charismatic in many ways, no question about it.”

As her daughter Deidre merged with the cult, the actress’ son Anthony fell into drugs as well.

At the time, Lansbury, her husband, Peter Shaw, and their children resided in Malibu. The Gaslight actress recalled that factions of the city were “dedicated to deadly pursuits.”

Remembering Dame Angela Lansbury 🇺🇦 @_AngelaLansbury Dame Angela Lansbury was a singular talent.



Her versatility knew no limits and she showed true greatness in everything she has ever done. But above all she was incredibly kind and gracious.



Legend is too small of a word to describe her.



RIP to true titian. You are so LOVED. Dame Angela Lansbury was a singular talent. Her versatility knew no limits and she showed true greatness in everything she has ever done. But above all she was incredibly kind and gracious.Legend is too small of a word to describe her. RIP to true titian. You are so LOVED. https://t.co/3nz41tERDE

“My children wouldn’t be exposed to any more bad influences”: Angela Lansbury explains move to Ireland

The actress explained that her children initially started consuming cannabis and then they later moved on to heroin. After understanding the severity of the situation, Lansbury and her husband decided to unroot their family from the popular Californian city to Ireland. Lansbury explained:

“We upped sticks and moved the family to a house I found in County Cork. I was drawn to Ireland because it was the birthplace of my mother and it was also somewhere my children wouldn’t be exposed to any more bad influences.”

The five-time Tony winner went on to take a break from her acting career and devote her life to raising her teenage children. She reportedly also learned how to cook and garden. Speaking about their time spent in Ireland, Angela Lansbury explained:

“Certainly, I have no doubt we would have lost one or both of our two if they hadn’t been removed to a completely different milieu, the simplicity of life in Ireland. In the end we found a doctor who prescribed methadone, a heroin substitute, which helped with the withdrawal symptoms as Anthony and Deidre were weaned off hard drugs. We were so very, very lucky we spotted what was happening just in time.”

Netizens moved by actress’ “motherly instincts”

Internet users applauded Angela Lansbury's decision to move her family to another continent altogether. Several fans expressed shock over the story as they were unaware of the specifics of Lansbury’s personal life.

Netizens were also in awe of the Blue Hawaii actress’ devotion to her children. Many were impressed with her swift decision-making skills to remove her children from bad environments. A few tweets online read:

Margaret "Molly" Rasberry🏳️‍🌈 BLM🔜919filmfest @RasberryRazz Never forget that Angela Lansbury moved her teenager children from California to Ireland to save her daughter from Charles Manson’s cult and help her son get clean from drugs at the risk of losing her career, and they are still alive and well today because she put them first. RIP Never forget that Angela Lansbury moved her teenager children from California to Ireland to save her daughter from Charles Manson’s cult and help her son get clean from drugs at the risk of losing her career, and they are still alive and well today because she put them first. RIP https://t.co/JMznhwGSld

crististhoughts @jcmjsd @Moloknee Wow, that's interesting. Mama's go with ur gut. I do and it was right every time. @Moloknee Wow, that's interesting. Mama's go with ur gut. I do and it was right every time.

frances Barber @francesbarber13 I didn’t know that Angela Lansbury upsticked her family from LA to Ireland to get her daughter as far away as possible from the Manson cult. I mean legend or what. I didn’t know that Angela Lansbury upsticked her family from LA to Ireland to get her daughter as far away as possible from the Manson cult. I mean legend or what.

Miranda the Exsanguinator 🎃 @middleagedwitch My favourite Angela Lansbury fact is that she moved her family to Ireland because her daughter was hanging around with Charles Manson and she thought it best to put the entire Atlantic Ocean between them. My favourite Angela Lansbury fact is that she moved her family to Ireland because her daughter was hanging around with Charles Manson and she thought it best to put the entire Atlantic Ocean between them.

Stephen Whitty @StephenWhitty (To) Angela Lansbury’s greatest credit: When, in the early ‘70s, two of her children were getting involved with hard drugs and dangerous characters (like, Manson groupies) she dropped everything and moved the family to rural Ireland. Not just a great performer, but a great lady. (To) Angela Lansbury’s greatest credit: When, in the early ‘70s, two of her children were getting involved with hard drugs and dangerous characters (like, Manson groupies) she dropped everything and moved the family to rural Ireland. Not just a great performer, but a great lady.

Ashley Storrie @ashleystorrie Angela Lansbury is gone. Her career was so expansive. She was an icon of screens big and small, a star of stage… a ballsy mum who pulled her daughter away from Charlie Manson… a hit off the bat who got her first film role at 17 in Gaslight and an Oscar nom for her effort. Angela Lansbury is gone. Her career was so expansive. She was an icon of screens big and small, a star of stage… a ballsy mum who pulled her daughter away from Charlie Manson… a hit off the bat who got her first film role at 17 in Gaslight and an Oscar nom for her effort. https://t.co/d178xmwcXO

𝙶𝚎𝚖™💎🏳️‍🌈🧙🏻‍♀️ @Lady_Star_Gem



She made sure Hollywood golden age actors worked on "Murder She Wrote" to earn union points needed for insurance, pensions, etc.



Bea Arthur & her were BFFs.



She was a singer before becoming an actress.



What a life. Angela Lansbury saved her daughter from Charles Manson.She made sure Hollywood golden age actors worked on "Murder She Wrote" to earn union points needed for insurance, pensions, etc.Bea Arthur & her were BFFs.She was a singer before becoming an actress.What a life. Angela Lansbury saved her daughter from Charles Manson.She made sure Hollywood golden age actors worked on "Murder She Wrote" to earn union points needed for insurance, pensions, etc.Bea Arthur & her were BFFs.She was a singer before becoming an actress.What a life. ❤️

Charles Manson led the South California commune and cult, Manson Family, in the late 1960s. Several members of the group were accused of committing nine murders between July and August of 1969. This also included the infamous slaying of Sharon Tate, the wife of Roman Polanski, who was pregnant and the time of her death.

Charles Manson was convicted of first-degree murder and conspiracy to commit murder, despite never planning the murders himself. He died behind bars in 2017.

Angela Lansbury's children, Deidre and Anothony are now 69 and 70 years old respectively.

