Who was Angela Lansbury married to? All about her husband and children as icon dies aged 96

As per an announcement made by her children, British-American actress Angela Lansbury passed away at 96.
An official statement obtained by People Magazine revealed that the legendary star died on October 11, 2022, at her Los Angeles residence at 1.30 am.
The statement read:
"In addition to her three children, Anthony, Deirdre, and David, she is survived by three grandchildren, Peter, Katherine, and Ian, plus five great-grandchildren and her brother, producer Edgar Lansbury. She was proceeded in death by her husband of 53 years, Peter Shaw. A private family ceremony will be held at a date to be determined."
Known for her incredible contributions to the film and entertainment industry, Lansbury happened to be a loving mother and wife and leaves behind a blended family.
Angela Lansbury was married twice during her lifetime
The Murder, She Wrote actress tied the knot twice in her lifetime. Lansbury first married actor Richard Cromwell in 1945. However, their union did not last long, and the couple separated within nine months of marriage.
In 1949, she exchanged vows with Peter Shaw, an actor-turned-Hollywood agent, in London. He was known to represent several A-listers like Robert Mitchum, Katharine Hepburn, and Anna Magnani. Their marriage lasted for over five decades until he passed away in 2003 due to heart failure.
In an interview with People Magazine, Lansbury revealed that her manager-husband used to handle her personal affairs, check the dailies and even cook dinner while she was out filming Murder, She Wrote.
In an interview with the Daily Mail, Angela Lansbury stated:
“We had the perfect relationship. Not many people can say that. He was everything to me: we were partners at work as well as husband and wife and lovers. I don’t know how we had such a long marriage, but the simple fact was that we were devoted to one another.”
Learn more about Angela Lansbury and Peter Shaw's children
Angela Lansbury and Peter Shaw were parents to three kids - Anthony, Deidre, and David Shaw.
Anthony Shaw
Anthony Shaw was the couple's first child, born on January 7, 1952, in Los Angeles, California. Like his parents, he also stepped into the entertainment industry and became an actor and director. As per his IMDb page, some of his credits include The Spy Who Loved Me, The Martian Chronicles, A Bridge Too Far and North Sea Hijack.
He tied the knot with his wife, Lee Speer Webster, in 1980. They are parents to three children, Peter John Shaw (39), Katherine Shaw (37), and Ian Lansbury (33).
Deidre Shaw
Angela Lansbury and Peter Shaw became parents to another child, Deidre, in 1953. However, unlike her parents and brother, she stayed away from the limelight and started a restaurant business with her husband, Enzo Battarra. The couple doesn't share any kids.
In an interview with the Daily Mail, Angela Lansbury revealed that her two children, Anthony and Deidre, were heavily involved in drugs in their teenage years.
She said:
“It started with cannabis but moved on to heroin. There were factions up in the hills above Malibu that were dedicated to deadly pursuits. It pains me to say it but, at one stage, Deidre was in with a crowd led by Charles Manson. She was one of many youngsters who knew him — and they were fascinated."
Due to this, Lansbury and Shaw decided to shift to County Cork, Ireland, so that her children "wouldn't be exposed to any more bad influences." Angela Lansbury revealed that she was "lucky" to have spotted drug issues in her kids early on and consulted a doctor to help them with withdrawal symptoms.
She went on to say:
“In the end, we found a doctor who prescribed methadone, a heroin substitute, which helped with the withdrawal symptoms as Anthony and Deidre were weaned off hard drugs."
David Shaw
While Anthony and Deidre were Angela's biological children, David was Peter's son from his previous marriage to Mercia Squires. Although not much is known about him, he has ventured into the entertainment business and worked as a production manager and producer.
He has worked alongside Angela Lansbury in Murder, She Wrote, and The Unexpected Mrs. Pollifax.