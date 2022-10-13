Nury Martinez ethnic background explored as Los Angeles City Council member resigns in wake of explosive leaked audio scandal 

Nury Martinez has resigned from the Los Angeles City Council in the wake of her racist audio scandal. On Wednesday, the former politician issued a statement saying:

“It is with a broken heart that I resign my seat for Council district 6, the community I grew up in and my home.”

The resignation comes after she stepped down from her role as the president of the Los Angeles City Council on Monday and announced that she will be taking leave. However, US President Joe Biden and several other prominent politicians called for Martinez’s exit.

Earlier this week, an audio recording consisting of a racially inappropriate conversation between Nury Martinez and other Los Angeles City Council members like Kevin de Leon and Gil Cedillo resurfaced online.

In the audio, the members can be heard making racially inappropriate comments about fellow council member Mike Bonin’s adopted African-American son as well as other ethnic groups.

The recording sparked mass outrage on social media as well as in LA. On Wednesday, a city council meeting was postponed as a large crowd of protestors gathered around the chambers seeking resignation from the three council members.

A look into Nury Martinez’s ethnic background amid racism controversy

Nury Martinez was the first Latina to become council member (Image via Getty Images)

Nury Martinez was born on July 9, 1973, to parents Isidro and Julia Martinez. She was raised in the San Fernando Valley in Los Angeles. Her ethnicity is Latin.

The politician made history in 2019 by becoming the first Latina council president. However, she recently resigned from her position amid the ongoing racism controversy.

In a resurfaced audio from an October 2021 conversation, Martinez and her colleagues Kevin de Leon and Gil Cedillo could be heard making racially offensive remarks about council member Mike Bonin’s adopted son, who is African-American.

According to CBS News, Martinez referred to Bonin as a “little b*tch” and spoke about his son, saying:

“They're raising him like a little white kid. I was like, this kid needs a beatdown. Let me take him around the corner and then I'll bring him back.”

The council members also allegedly discussed the redistricting of Koreatown, and Martinez reportedly used further derogatory terms while referring to the people residing in the area:

“I see a lot of little short dark people. I was like, I don't know where these people are from, I don't know what village they came, how they got here.”

She allegedly addressed the ethnic group as “tan feos” meaning “they're ugly,” further into the conversation. According to the LA Times, the now-former council president also made controversial comments about Los Angeles County District Attorney George Gascon:

“F*** that guy… He’s with the Blacks”

As the audio went viral on social media and sparked major debate across the nation, Nury Martinez stepped down from her presidential role and issued an official apology:

“I take responsibility for what I said and there are no excuses for those comments. I'm so sorry. I sincerely apologize to the people I hurt with my words: to my colleagues, their families, especially to Mike, Sean, and your son.”

She also said that she believes in empowering “communities of color” and has realized the impact of her remarks:

“As someone who believes deeply in the empowerment of communities of color, I recognize my comments undercut that goal. Going forward, reconciliation will be my priority.”

Martinez also said that she reached out to her African-American colleagues and other leaders to share her “regret”:

“I have already reached out to many of my Black colleagues and other Black leaders to express my regret in order for us to heal.”

As protests surrounding the incident continued to intensify, Joe Biden called for Nury Martinez and others involved in the conversation to exit the council. The former council president officially resigned as a member on Wednesday.

