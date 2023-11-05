Nyad on Netflix: Are Bonnie Stoll and Diana Nyad still friends? Relationship explored

Diana Nyad has become a huge name in marathon swimming. Although her historic swim is yet to be formally ratified, she successfully swam from Cuba to Florida. But her story isn't just about what she's achieved, it's also about her strong bond with Bonnie Stoll.

A decade after her historic swim, their story is now depicted in the highly anticipated Netflix biopic Nyad. The film not only focuses on the famous swimmer's incredible achievement but also explores the strong bond she shares with her friend and former coach, Stoll.

Netflix's Nyad: Showcasing Bonnie and Diana's bond on screen

Because a big chunk of the movie happens in the water, the directors teamed up with Claudio Miranda, an Oscar-winning cinematographer, to make some breathtaking swimming scenes. These parts let you see just how huge and gorgeous her incredible journey is.

The result is a portrayal of the swimmer's internal struggles and the environment she conquered. While the Netflix film focuses on her spirit, it also explores her love and friendship with Bonnie Stoll, her best friend turned coach.

Their relationship goes way beyond riding the waves, and the film digs into the complexities of their bond. Annette Bening, who has been nominated for an Academy Award four times, plays Diana, while Jodie Foster, a two-time Oscar winner, takes on the role of Bonnie.

On Bening, living legend Diana told Netflix:

"She worked for a year to get ready for this, and it showed. Bonnie and I are both just over the moon that these are the two actresses playing us.”

Both Bening and Foster threw themselves into their characters, going above and beyond just acting. Bening, who is also 64 years old, trained with a former Olympic swimmer to capture the essence of the character.

Nyad comes to life: Bonnie and Diana's friendship over the years

In the end, Diana and Bonnie's enduring friendship is what matters. Their chosen family, built on their strong and deep connection, shows just how powerful friendship and support can be. It not only celebrates her swim but also the truths that come with their bond.

Director Elizabeth Chai Vasarhelyi told NBC:

"I think that Bonnie made an extraordinary decision. It was better to be there with her friend, even though her friend might die, than not be part of maybe why she didn’t make it."

People have questioned the details of her Cuba-to-Florida swim and have even raised concerns about her character and tendency to exaggerate. But the filmmakers want to make it clear that the film is not just about breaking records. It's about showing that it's never too late to go after your dreams. Nyad's character in the film shows the struggles and vulnerabilities that shaped her journey.

Final thoughts

The core of Nyad is all about the amazing bond between Diana and Bonnie. Their friendship has stood the test of time, proving just how strong their connection is. They've always had each other's backs, providing support and motivation, even during the hard times. Despite the obstacles they faced, like Nyad's unwavering determination that sometimes strained their relationship, they never gave up on one another.

The biopic, inspired by the unbeatable friendship between Diana Nyad and Bonnie Stoll, is streaming on Netflix.