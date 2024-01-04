Oakley’s Lunar New Year Collection: Everything we know so far

Oakley’s Lunar New Year Collection is set to redefine the eyewear game as we step into 2024. This range is a celebration of the Lunar New Year, inspired by the dynamic spirit of the Wood Dragon. Oakley, renowned for its innovative approach to design, has crafted a collection that promises to turn heads.

The range includes reimagined versions of the iconic Holbrook and Sutro eyewear styles, along with the Line Miner™ Goggles and a MOD1 helmet. These pieces are statements of boldness and creativity. Oakley has outdone itself, merging traditional symbolism with modern design elements in this collection.

The restock date for Oakley’s Lunar New Year Collection is eagerly anticipated by fans worldwide. While the exact date is yet to be announced, enthusiasts can expect the collection to be available soon. As for the pricing, Oakley has ensured that the collection remains accessible while reflecting the premium quality of the products.

The collection will be available exclusively on Oakley’s webstore and select global stores. While the pricing reflects Oakley's high quality, it remains within a range that is affordable to a broad audience. This thoughtful pricing guarantees that the collection stays a sought-after item for both Oakley fans and newcomers to the brand.

Oakley’s Lunar New Year Collection will be available exclusively on Oakley’s webstore

Oakley’s Lunar New Year Collection (Image via Oakley)

The centerpiece of Oakley’s Lunar New Year Collection is its eyewear. The Holbrook and Sutro styles have been given a new lease of life with Prizm™ 24K lenses. These lenses enhance the wearer's vision, adapting to varying light conditions.

The gold stems of the eyewear are intricately designed, featuring patterns reminiscent of lunar shadows and moon phases. A striking white lunar dragon motif adds an extra layer of allure to the lens design.

Oakley’s Lunar New Year Collection (Image via Oakley)

For winter sports enthusiasts, the Line Miner™ Goggles are a must-have. Equipped with Prizm™ Snow Torch lenses, these goggles promise unparalleled clarity and contrast on the slopes.

The geometrical pattern on the strap echoes the collection’s lunar theme. Similarly, the MOD1 helmet is not just protective gear but a piece of art, adorned with hand-drawn dragons, making it a unique addition to any winter sportswear collection.

History and Legacy of Oakley

Oakley’s Lunar New Year Collection (Image via Oakley)

Oakley's journey began in 1975, with the company initially focusing on the development of new motorcycle grips. It quickly broadened its scope, entering the eyeglasses sector. This marked the start of a new era for Oakley, which quickly became known for its high-performance and cutting-edge design.

The reason behind Oakley's success lies in its commitment to excellence and a continuous pursuit of innovation. Over the years, the brand has consistently pushed boundaries and introduced products that combine functionality with style.

Oakley’s Lunar New Year Collection is a celebration of innovation, tradition, and the daring spirit of the Wood Dragon. Each piece in the collection is evidence of Oakley's commitment to excellence and its ability to stay ahead of the curve.

As we await the restock, enthusiasts and newcomers alike can look forward to owning a piece of this exclusive range. Remember, the collection is available only on Oakley’s webstore and selected stores worldwide, making each piece an exclusive acquisition for this Lunar New Year.