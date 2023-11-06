Oakley x Brain Dead collaboration: Where to get, release date, and more details explored

The Oakley x Brain Dead collaboration brings together Oakley's commitment to functional outdoor gear and Brain Dead's edgy aesthetics. The collection includes both eyewear and footwear, showcasing a blend of innovative design and practicality. Oakley, known for its outdoor-oriented apparel has now collaborated with Kyle Ng's LA-based brand, Brain Dead, to introduce an exciting range.

Two eyewear models, the Sub Zero and Eye Jacket, and Oakley’s signature Paguro slides are part of this collaboration. Each piece is thoughtfully crafted, bearing the distinctive mark of both brands.

Set to release on November 7, the collection will be available in-store at Brain Dead, online at Brain Dead, and on Oakley's website. The prices, while not specified, promise to align with the quality and uniqueness of the collaboration.

Everything in the Oakley x Brain Dead Collaboration

Oakley x Brain Dead collaboration (Image via Oakley website)

The products from Oakley x Brain Dead Collaboration include different types of frames and footwear.

Sub Zero frames

The Sub Zero frames, first introduced in 1992, make a comeback in the Oakley x Brain Dead collaboration. These frames feature a red and blue color shift paint treatment, providing a multidimensional and futuristic style.

The frames are completed with Prizm Ruby lens tech, silver satin logo branding, and the Brain Dead logo.

Eyewear: Eye Jacket Frames

The collection also includes the Eye Jacket frame, marked by a color-shifting paint job in hues of red and blue. Similar to the Sub Zero, these frames also come equipped with Prizm Ruby lenses.

Footwear: Paguro Slides

Oakley x Brain Dead footwear (Image via Oakley website)

The Oakley x Brain Dead collaboration extends to footwear with Oakley's signature Paguro slides. Presented in dark mode, these crustacean-inspired silhouettes prioritize comfort with an Ethylene Vinyl Acetate structure.

A Thermoplastic Polyurethane insert ensures support and durability, while the shades of Blackberry/Evening and Black/Ink add a stylish touch.

Oakley's Journey

James Jannard started Oakley back in 1975, and it all began with a motorcycle hand grip he crafted in his garage. From there, the brand naturally evolved, soon making a name for itself with top-notch sunglasses and sports visors.

Oakley x Brain Dead collaboration (Image via Oakley website)

Oakley is all about innovation and practicality, offering everything from ski goggles and watches to apparel and backpacks. Their knack for blending the latest tech with modern design has made them a go-to name in sports and lifestyle gear.

Brain Dead's Evolution

Brain Dead, founded by Kyle Ng and Ed Davis, emerged as a creative collective that encompasses artists and designers from around the globe. Based in Los Angeles, Brain Dead has rapidly gained a reputation for its distinctive and disruptive approach to streetwear.

Oakley x Brain Dead collection (Image via Oakley website)

The brand deals in clothing, accessories, and collaborations, with a focus on graphics, skate culture, and post-punk aesthetics. With its avant-garde designs and unconventional style, Brain Dead has successfully carved a niche in the world of street fashion and contemporary culture.

The Oakley x Brain Dead collaboration combines practicality and edgy design. Releasing on November 7, the collection brings together two brands renowned for their distinctive styles.

With offerings in eyewear and footwear, this collaboration ensures that aficionados can enjoy the best of both worlds. Whether seeking style, comfort, or innovation, this collaboration is a must-explore for enthusiasts.