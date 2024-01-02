Ocean Alley band members list explored as keyboardist Lachlan Galbraith issues apology over shoplifting video 

Australian band Ocean Alley's keyboard player Lachlan Galbraith's New Year was spent apologizing as the musician took to Instagram on January 1, 2024, to issue an apology to the Queenstown Hunting and Fishing store in New Zealand over shoplifting a water bottle lid. The store posted a now-deleted CCTV video of the musician knicking the bottle cap on their official Instagram account.

The store eventually accepted Galbraith's apology and arrived at a resolution. Australian band Ocean Alley consists of 5 other members apart from Galbraith. They are Baden Donegal, Angus Goodwin, Mitch Galbraith, Nic Blom, and Tom O'Brien.

The Ocean Alley bottle cap theft scandal

Ocean Alley is a famous rock band from the Northern Beaches within Northern Sydney, in New South Wales, Australia. According to their official website, the band plays a "memorable blend of psychedelic-surf-rock." The band even considered itself one of "Australia’s most exciting musical exports."

Ocean Alley is most well-known for their 2018 hit Confidence which rocketed to the top spot in that year's in the triple j Hottest 100. Their second album, Chiaroscuro, is certified Gold in Australia in New Zealand. They recently released their fourth album, Low Altitude Living, in October of 2022. The band is all set for a North American tour in June/July 2024 and a European one in September 2024.

The band consists of 6 members: Baden Donegal (vocals, guitar), Angus Goodwin (lead guitar), Lachlan Galbraith (keyboard, vocals), Mitch Galbraith (guitar), Nic Blom (bass), and Tom O'Brien (drums). Ocean Alley also commands an impressive following of over 315,000 fans on Instagram.

Despite their good name, Ocean Alley went viral on New Year's Eve for all the wrong reasons. A New Zealand outdoor equipment store named Hunting & Fishing Queenstown took to Instagram on New Year's Eve to rather cheekily accuse Ocean Alley keyboard player and vocalist Lachlan Galbraith of shoplifting.

The shop even posted CCTV footage of Lachlan stealing a Yeti bottle cap worth $17.95. The band stopped in New Zealand for a Rythm and Alps performance. The store humorously captioned their post, which has been since deleted from the platform:

"Good to see the fellas in town for their performance @rhythmandalps tonight … Unfortunately it looks like there was just a little too much "Confidence" in store today."

They further stated:

"We realise hydration is important, so no worries, but please feel free to return the Yeti Chug Cap back before you leave town tomorrow. All the best for 2024 and the tour ahead."

The store even added hashtags like #outtheredoinit, #sticktomusicboss, and #couldntmakethiss**tup. After being outed, the bottle cap thief took to Instagram on New Year's Day to apologize for his actions. Lachlan Galbraith confirmed that he indeed did steal a bottle cap lid from the store in question and called it "an act of complete foolishness". He further stated:

"It is a moment that I am not proud of at all and one that I have deep regret and remorse for. I have reached out to the team directly and we have rectified the situation."

He added:

"I’m so sorry for disappointing all of our fans, the team at the store, and of course the band. My actions do not reflect on how we carry ourselves as a band."

All seemed to be good as Hunting & Fishing Queenstown accepted the apology via a Facebook post, thanked the band for reaching out to them, and wished them good luck with their tour and 2024.