Off-White x Nike Air Force 1 Low “Desert Tan” sneakers: Everything we know so far

Nike is continuing its beloved partnership with Off-White, the brand founded by the late and great designer Virgil Abloh. For the latest collaboration, the dynamic duo is releasing a fresh makeover of the classic Air Force 1 sneaker model in a "Desert Tan" color scheme. The latest offering comes after the brand previously revealed the "Light Green Spark" and "Ghost Gray" color schemes.

The latest makeover comes dressed in a much more neutral color scheme when compared to the previously revealed color schemes. No official images for the sneaker have been revealed by the label yet for the "Desert Tan" color scheme; however, the sneaker leaker account @glitchedgarbage revealed a mock-up for the model.

An official release date for the Off-White x Nike Air Force 1 Low “Desert Tan” sneakers hasn't been revealed by the Swoosh label yet; however, according to the media outlet Kicks Finder and SNKR Dunk magazine, the pair will be released soon via the official e-commerce site of Nike, the SNKRS app, and select retailers, exclusively in Qatar.

The Off-White x Nike Air Force 1 Low “Desert Tan” sneakers will be released exclusively in Qatar

The upcoming Off-White x Nike Air Force 1 Low “Desert Tan” sneakers (Image via @glitchedgarbage / Instagram)

Virgil Abloh, an architect turned designer from Illinois, passed away in November 2021 due to cancer. The late and great designer completely turned his fate around as he achieved great success in the fashion industry in less than 20 years of his career. The fashion designer started his journey as a personal stylist for the multi-hyphenate Kanye West.

He went on to achieve new heights of success in the fashion industry as he opened his own label, Off-White, as well as becoming a creative director at one of the most luxurious labels in the world, Louis Vuitton.

Off-White has collaborated with the Swoosh label many times since they began their journey in 2018. The collaborative projects between the duo have always resulted in successful releases; however, many of their projects are still archived and yet to be released.

The collaborations between Nike and the former artistic director of Louis Vuitton (Virgil Abloh) have resulted into the creation of innovative designs that blends streetwear and fashion seamlessly. After the release of Italy exclusive Air Force 1 Low "Ghost Gray," the latest to make an appearance in the "Desert Tan."

Official images haven't been revealed by the label yet; however, according to the mockup presented by @glitchedgarbage, the upper of the shoe comes dressed in a desert tan hue almost monochromatically. The shoe mostly features familiar details from past Off-White and Nike Air Force 1 models.

Branding details such as the iconic "AIR" branding upon midsoles and the "SHOELACES" lettering upon the lacelets are kept similar. The most prominent feature, however, remains the addition of the signature ziptie to the sneaker model.

The desert tan hue is strongly contrasted with the metallic silver-hued profile swooshes on both medial and lateral sides. The swooshes are lined with decorative stitching, and the look is finished off with a heel motif.

The pair hasn't received an official release date from the Swoosh label; however, it is rumored to drop via Nike and select retailers for $160.

